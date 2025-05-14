If Children’s genuinely aims to be a provider of the highest quality medical care, its policies and practices must consistently reflect a commitment to upholding established medical standards for ALL children.

There are no medical reasons to cease treatment for gender dysphoria, and we assume the choice to do so is politically motivated. As lawmakers, we have been working to counter the political rhetoric surrounding gender-affirming care.

Potential cuts to Medicaid funding are disturbing, but we remain steadfast in our support for health care providers and undeterred by threats emanating from the Gold Dome or the White House.

As our courts decide the legality of this administration’s demands, now is not the time to cut loose vulnerable children to curry “favor.” Stand with your patients, and we will stand with you.

REP. KAREN LUPTON, D-CHAMBLEE, REPRESENTS HOUSE DISTRICT 83 IN THE GEORGIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY

REP. MARY MARGARET OLIVER, D-DECATUR, REPRESENTS DISTRICT 84

Trump’s trade deals will favor U.S.

Regarding “Before making trade deals, nations need to know terms,” AJC May 9, nations know the terms will favor the U.S., and who knows trade deals better than Trump? If other nations are confused, let them bring a deal to the table.

Economists deal with old charts that benefit other nations. Trump has a “brand new bag.”

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Pope Leo more than able to fill big shoes

Though not a Catholic but a follower of Christian principles (not religiosity), I applaud the new, American-born Pope Leo XIV, who stands to fill the big shoes of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

Pope Francis was a humble man whose adherence to Christian virtues was unmatched by any pope in history. Like Christ, he put humble people first, cared for others more than himself, and took brave stands to bring his church into the 21st century.

The new pope’s past communications have indicated that he will shun those that would take us back to times when pomp/privilege, climate change denial, and bigotry left the Catholic Church to stray from the example of Christ.

Unlike many of the churches in the U.S. that profess to be Christian but follow the antithesis of our current president, Catholics bypassed those pontifical candidate favorites in favor of love, humanity, courage, and honor.

JOHN W. SHACKLETON, JR., ATLANTA