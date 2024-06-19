Opinion

Trump defenders can’t explain away hush money facts

Columnist George F. Will reminded us that former President Donald Trump’s defenders never dispute the facts for which he stands convicted, “Electing those who prosecute is a bad idea,” June 16. Will wrote that paying hush money is not illegal and thus admitted the key fact while ignoring facts that render it criminal.

One, Trump falsified business records to cover up the reimbursement. Two, he falsified tax records. Three, the money was an unreported, illegal campaign contribution. Four, Trump falsified records to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. If guilty of two through four, his falsification is felonious. It is not complicated.

Displaying disdain for the law, disdain for the prosecutor, disdain for the people of New York who elected the prosecutor, disdain for the jury’s application of facts to the law and disdain for the long delay to prosecution does not deny the facts.

The jury decided the hush money payment cover-up was felonious because it was part of an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 election. No Trump explainer has yet explained away the facts. It is not complicated.

BILL NEWNAM, ATLANTA

GOP offers solutions to Biden-created problems

The June 16 letter “What solutions do Republicans offer to nation’s problems?” asserted that Republicans are all complaints and no solutions. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Three of our major problems today are self-inflicted from President Joe Biden’s horrible policies: the open southern border, inflation and the Middle East war. Biden intentionally opened the border, so let’s go back to former President Donald Trump’s tough border policies. Biden threw trillions of dollars into the economy, and inflation soared. Let’s cut government spending and waste, a key GOP pillar. Finally, Biden appeased Iran and granted the regime access to billions of dollars, which then flowed to proxy terror groups that attacked Israel and U.S. troops. Let’s restore Trump’s tough stance on Iran.

Presto. Three Biden-created problems can be addressed with common-sense GOP solutions. I hope voters are paying attention.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

