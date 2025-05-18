The U.S. House’s bipartisan approval of resolutions to rescind California’s EV mandates is a great opportunity for Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to stand up for Georgia consumers and businesses. They should finish the job started in the House.

IAN BARNES, ATLANTA

Not everyone with power misuses it

What a difference in how people with power use that power.

You don’t have to be Catholic to know that the newly appointed pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, worked for much of his life among the poor and marginalized. You don’t have to be wealthy to observe that people with great wealth — Bill Gates comes to mind — have used their wealth to help others. You don’t have to be a politician to see that some elected officials choose the path of public service rather than self-aggrandizement.

I guess it depends on what you choose to see.

ANNE SPRING, DECATUR

Is Trump living by his own rules?

Just a question. Has anyone gone into one of Trump’s hotels and golf course clubhouses, including Mar-a-Lago, to see if all the merchandise is made in America? If not, remove those items.

Has anyone checked all his hotel employees to verify their citizenship status, including those with special work visas? If not, why not?

We all must live by the same rules, including the Trump enterprises, don’t you think?

PETER S. TRAGER, SANDY SPRINGS

Medicaid cuts will hurt millions

The numbers are staggering. Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” wants $880 billion in Medicaid cuts to help offset $4.5 trillion in tax breaks. These tax breaks are for the richest individuals among us.

Who will bear the burden for these cuts? Millions of middle-income and low-income Medicaid recipients. There will be cuts to programs for the disabled, the elderly and children. The Congressional Budget Office estimates a reduction of 8.6 million Medicaid recipients over 10 years. The money could instead come from allowing the tax breaks for the very wealthy to expire. Apparently, Republicans hope to extend those breaks into the future.

Ironically, many Americans negatively affected by this huge deduction in Medicaid services will be rural Trump voters. If this plan becomes law, the rural poor will do much of the suffering, while the richest 1% will pay less than ever.

KARLA PEABODY, CUMMING

Trump picks winners and losers in immigration

On Monday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed 59 Afrikaners. Concurrently, Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem canceled Temporary Protected Status designation for hundreds of Afghans already legally in the U.S. That’s an outrage.

President Trump made an unsupported assertion that Afrikaners were the target of genocide in South Africa. Where’s the supporting data? By contrast, many Afghans already here, either individually or through family members, worked with U.S. forces during the Afghan War. They and their families put their lives on the line to help U.S. forces. That’s not something that Afrikaners, Secretary Noem or President Trump ever did for U.S. troops.

When it comes to the global stage, Trump administration officials clearly have a distorted view of what the relative risks are to each group.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY