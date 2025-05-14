KSU’s reputation was as a forward-thinking institution where students could thrive

This rollback is especially devastating because KSU was once a leader in inclusive innovation. The university had a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking institutions in Georgia when it came to evaluating student needs and building creative solutions to meet them.

KSU was one of the first public institutions in the state to create an LGBTQ+ and Allies housing community, offering students a rare opportunity to live in safety, solidarity and support. The Intensive English Program, Global Village, and student-led initiatives for international student support made KSU a haven for global learners — my spouse included. And it remains one of the few higher education institutions in Georgia offering post-secondary experiences for students with developmental disabilities.

KSU proudly branded itself as a place where everyone could thrive — not by erasing their background, but by embracing it. Its commitment to inclusive excellence wasn’t just a slogan. It was a strategy, grounded in research and reflected in real-world outcomes.

And that research matters now more than ever.

Faculty and staff feel fearful about speaking out

As professionals at a public research institution, it’s not only acceptable — it’s necessary — to say what the research says. Identity-based interventions are evidence-based and effective. A sense of belonging significantly improves student retention and academic success. DEI harms no one.

In fact, many of the very administrators and faculty who once helped build or directly benefited from these programs are now holding their tongues — fearful of losing their jobs.

Many administrators quietly express solidarity with students but claim they can’t be “political.” Let’s be clear: Sharing peer-reviewed research is not political; it’s a professional obligation. If your role is to educate and serve students, then you must speak the truth across every discipline — education, psychology, social work, public health, sociology and more — research shows these changes will harm students.

So, if this is really about compliance, then KSU should say so. And say it with transparency. A simple, honest message could have sounded like this:

“Although research across disciplines clearly demonstrates that identity-based interventions and DEI efforts improve student outcomes, in order to comply with (specific policy or directive), we as a publicly funded institution must take the following actions. Based on the research, we understand these changes will likely result in: decreased retention for marginalized students, loss of community support, and reduced feelings of belonging. In response, we plan to: (list meaningful, transparent and research-informed action steps).”

But that’s not what happened. Instead, we’ve seen calculated confusion, performative gestures, intimidation and silence. A vacuum of leadership. No clarity. No consultation. No courage.

Three things KSU must do to make things right again

Once again, it falls to students, staff, faculty, alumni and community members to fight for what should never have been on the chopping block: the right to be seen, supported and to succeed.

Students are demanding three things: restoration, transparency and accountability.

Restoration means reopening the identity-based centers and reinstating academic programs that were cut.

Transparency means releasing documentation about the decision-making process and any political influence involved.

Accountability means building real, community-informed solutions — not performative gestures after irreversible harm is done.

KSU was once a place where students could believe in their future. It still can be — if we fight for it. So, we will.

Student organizers, supported by alumni, faculty and community members, organized a protest at the Georgia Board of Regents on Wednesday.

Let’s make it clear: The community sees you, and we won’t be silent. Not now. Not Ever.

Carlynn Sharpe-Ehui is a Kennesaw State University alum, community organizer and social worker.