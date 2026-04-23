Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Flytrap

By
41 minutes ago

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Wanted in my liquor cabinet

GUEST COLUMN

Aggressive ICE enforcement turns Civil Rights Movement on its head

GUEST COLUMN

Former Rep. Tom Price: Congressman David Scott’s warmth, faith disarmed all

Keep Reading

Georgia’s homeless accountability bill is crucial. Gov. Kemp should sign it.

Former Rep. Tom Price: Congressman David Scott’s warmth, faith disarmed all

Too many Americans can’t get mental health treatment. Georgia can do better.

Featured

First Liberty folo

Federal prosecutors charge First Liberty founder in alleged $140M Ponzi scheme

1h ago

Former Democratic state lawmaker sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud

Your commute on Ga. 400 is about to get worse. Then it’ll get better (maybe).