Georgia families deserve to know if political candidates support school choice

Gov. Brian Kemp claps after signing Senate Bill 233 known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act at Liberty Plaza on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Candidates who champion school choice win, and those who stand in the way of families do so at their peril.

Candidates who champion school choice win, and those who stand in the way of families do so at their peril.

Georgia is at a crossroads on education. Families across the state, from Atlanta to Savannah and Dalton to Valdosta, are demanding more than a one-size-fits-all school system.

They want the freedom to choose the educational environment that’s right for their child. The question now is simple: Which elected officials will stand with them?