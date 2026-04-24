Opinion

Georgia families deserve to know if political candidates support school choice

Candidates who champion school choice win, and those who stand in the way of families do so at their peril.
Gov. Brian Kemp claps after signing Senate Bill 233 known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act at Liberty Plaza on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp claps after signing Senate Bill 233 known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act at Liberty Plaza on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By Tommy Schultz – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Georgia is at a crossroads on education. Families across the state, from Atlanta to Savannah and Dalton to Valdosta, are demanding more than a one-size-fits-all school system.

They want the freedom to choose the educational environment that’s right for their child. The question now is simple: Which elected officials will stand with them?

That’s exactly why AFC Victory Fund launched the Georgia School Choice Pledge.

Already, over 40 candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, state Senate, state House, and state school superintendent have signed on, committing to fight for every Georgia family’s right to school choice.

And though it will send shivers up the spines of big schooling union bosses, the list is bipartisan, and it’s growing.

Texas offers lessons to the Peach State

Tommy Schultz is the CEO of AFC Victory Fund. (Courtesy)
Tommy Schultz is the CEO of AFC Victory Fund. (Courtesy)

At the heart of the pledge is a promise to strengthen the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, one of the most important education reforms in recent state history.

Signers commit to making the program universal so that every Georgia family can access it, eliminating enrollment caps that arbitrarily lock students out, and removing the 2034 sunset provision that would pull the rug out from families counting on it.

The political math here is straightforward, and recent elections in Texas have made it impossible to ignore.

In the last two primaries in the Lone Star State, candidates who stood against school choice paid a price.

Of the 21 House Republicans who voted against school choice in 2023, not one survived: They were defeated, retired, or reversed course and supported Texas’ school choice bill in 2025.

AFC Victory Fund, in partnership with Gov. Greg Abbott, made sure that voters knew where candidates stood on school choice, and the pro school choice contestants prevailed. Even in deeply rural districts, pro school choice challengers won decisively. The old argument that rural families don’t want education options is dead.

School choice is not a fringe issue

Students and supporters wait for Gov. Brian Kemp to arrive to sign Senate Bill 233 known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act at Liberty Plaza on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
Students and supporters wait for Gov. Brian Kemp to arrive to sign Senate Bill 233 known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act at Liberty Plaza on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Georgia candidates should take note.

Just like in Texas, AFC Victory Fund will ensure that voters know where candidates stand on school choice, and which will prioritize parents and students over entrenched special interests and union bosses.

School choice isn’t a fringe issue – it’s a winning issue. And more importantly, it’s the right issue. To every candidate and leader in Georgia who hasn’t yet signed the pledge, families are watching. They want to know whose side you’re on. Now is the time to show them.

Tommy Schultz is the CEO of AFC Victory Fund, a national Super PAC launched by the American Federation for Children in 2024.

To contact the AJC editorial board, click here.

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Tommy Schultz

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