Georgia families deserve to know if political candidates support school choice

Already, over 40 candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, state Senate, state House, and state school superintendent have signed on, committing to fight for every Georgia family’s right to school choice.
And though it will send shivers up the spines of big schooling union bosses, the list is bipartisan, and it’s growing.
Texas offers lessons to the Peach State
Tommy Schultz is the CEO of AFC Victory Fund. (Courtesy)
At the heart of the pledge is a promise to strengthen the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, one of the most important education reforms in recent state history.
Signers commit to making the program universal so that every Georgia family can access it, eliminating enrollment caps that arbitrarily lock students out, and removing the 2034 sunset provision that would pull the rug out from families counting on it.
In the last two primaries in the Lone Star State, candidates who stood against school choice paid a price.
Of the 21 House Republicans who voted against school choice in 2023, not one survived: They were defeated, retired, or reversed course and supported Texas’ school choice bill in 2025.
At the heart of the pledge is a promise to strengthen the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, one of the most important education reforms in recent state history.
Signers commit to making the program universal so that every Georgia family can access it, eliminating enrollment caps that arbitrarily lock students out, and removing the 2034 sunset provision that would pull the rug out from families counting on it.
In the last two primaries in the Lone Star State, candidates who stood against school choice paid a price.
Of the 21 House Republicans who voted against school choice in 2023, not one survived: They were defeated, retired, or reversed course and supported Texas’ school choice bill in 2025.
AFC Victory Fund, in partnership with Gov. Greg Abbott, made sure that voters knew where candidates stood on school choice, and the pro school choice contestants prevailed. Even in deeply rural districts, pro school choice challengers won decisively. The old argument that rural families don’t want education options is dead.
School choice is not a fringe issue
Students and supporters wait for Gov. Brian Kemp to arrive to sign Senate Bill 233 known as the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act at Liberty Plaza on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
Georgia candidates should take note.
Just like in Texas, AFC Victory Fund will ensure that voters know where candidates stand on school choice, and which will prioritize parents and students over entrenched special interests and union bosses.
School choice isn’t a fringe issue – it’s a winning issue. And more importantly, it’s the right issue. To every candidate and leader in Georgia who hasn’t yet signed the pledge, families are watching. They want to know whose side you’re on. Now is the time to show them.