A celebration of nuclear energy in Waynesboro demonstrated to the rest of the country that not only is nuclear energy here to stay but also that it’s time to build even more.

Leaders from all across the political spectrum are now embracing nuclear power. Specifically, in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat, commemorated the completion of Plant Vogtle’s Units 3 and 4, the country’s newest nuclear reactors. Unit 3 connected to the grid last summer, quickly followed by Unit 4, which began providing power to Georgians in April.

Credit: Gage Skidmore Credit: Gage Skidmore

The addition of the two new reactors makes Plant Vogtle the largest clean energy generator in the entire country. Yet, some critics of the project argue that this investment forgets the consumer and the burden of high electricity costs. They couldn’t be more wrong.

It is no secret that the construction of Units 3 and 4 took more time and money than expected, but the “first” of anything rarely goes as planned. Both units are advanced reactor designs that have never been built before in the United States, meaning there were unexpected regulatory, monetary and even supply chain hurdles along the way. Importantly, though, Unit 4 was 30% less expensive than Unit 3, showing lessons learned in real time.

The Department of Energy is equally encouraged by this development, as demonstrated by Secretary Granholm’s presence at the celebration. Officials have even suggested that future projects will be even faster and less costly, thanks to Plant Vogtle’s trailblazing efforts. This prediction isn’t without precedent; South Korea has already successfully lowered both the upfront cost and time burdens by prioritizing nuclear build-out and learning lessons along the way. Paired with efforts from Congress to streamline Nuclear Regulatory Commission processes and allow American companies to build nuclear projects again, the future of the industry looks bright.

Though nuclear upfront costs skew high, long-term investment in nuclear power actually pays off for both the consumer and the utility in big ways. Energy demand is expected to grow dramatically in the coming years, and as a baseload energy source, nuclear energy is a bona fide solution to that challenge. Nuclear reactors run reliably anywhere from 60 to 80 years, generating power 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With low operating costs, long power plant lifetimes, and always-available energy, nuclear is a cost-effective, clean way to power the American grid.

Not only that, but nuclear power plants offer more than energy. These plants are economic boons for the surrounding community, providing jobs and contributing tax revenue. The addition of two new reactors at Plant Vogtle created 800 permanent, high-paying jobs at the plant. This certainly contributes to the high levels of nuclear energy favorability that surround nuclear power plants themselves. In fact, 91% of Americans who live near a nuclear power plant have a favorable opinion of that plant.