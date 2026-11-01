Opinion I lost my race for governor and didn’t blame Georgia’s election system Instead of relitigating past elections, our leaders should be instilling confidence in voters as they cast their ballots. Share A voter is seen casting his ballot at the Fulton County Registration and Elections office during early voting Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

AJC By Roy Barnes – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

Following the 2002 election, when I lost my bid for reelection as governor of Georgia, a few of my top supporters urged me to challenge the results. They pointed to what they believed were irregularities in the returns and raised questions about the state’s newly implemented Diebold voting machines. Related Story Georgians are the ultimate voting machines. Make a plan and go vote. October 19, 2026 I listened. I heard them out. Then I looked at the numbers, considered what was best for the state I loved and stopped them cold. “You know what?” I said. “I actually lost this election all by myself.” That was not an easy conclusion to reach. Losing an election never is. But I accepted the verdict of the voters because I trusted the process. And I understood that undermining public confidence in our elections for personal or political expediency does lasting damage to our democracy.

Sometimes you simply lose an election. That was true in 2002, and it is true today. Candidates and campaigns are responsible for making their case to voters, mobilizing their supporters and turning those supporters out. With just days to go before the midterms, that is where their attention should be.

Unfortunately, some in Georgia seem more interested in casting doubt on the election before the first vote is even counted. That is why, as someone who has participated in Georgia politics for most of my life, I feel compelled to speak out about the actions of the Georgia State Election Board. Early voting for Tuesday’s election ended Friday, but the board created unnecessary doubt and confusion around the very systems designed to ensure a smooth and secure election.

Loading... Peach State election system is strong and secure

Roy Barnes is an attorney and former Georgia governor, serving from 1999 to 2003. (Courtesy) In recent weeks, the State Election Board has gone so far as to ask the federal government and the Trump administration to conduct last-minute “checks” of Georgia’s voting equipment. Board members have raised questions about paper ballots, machine security and QR codes — all on the eve of an election. At the same time, the U.S. Department of Justice recently filed a lawsuit seeking access to Georgia’s unredacted voter information. A federal judge dismissed that effort. State law is clear: Georgians’ private information must be protected, and sensitive voter data should not be handed over simply because political actors in Washington demand it. Taken together, these actions undermine confidence in an election before it has even taken place. Georgians deserve better. Here is the reality: Georgia’s election system is strong and secure. Multiple independent organizations have recognized Georgia as a national leader in election administration. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has recognized Georgia for its election integrity laws, while the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research has ranked Georgia highly for election administration. There is a reason for that. Georgia requires photo identification to vote. We conduct rigorous postelection audits. Voting equipment undergoes logic and accuracy testing before elections. And across our state, trained local election officials and superintendents do the difficult, often thankless work of making sure our elections run properly. In recent weeks, the State Election Board has gone so far as to ask the federal government and the Trump administration to conduct last-minute “checks” of Georgia’s voting equipment. Board members have raised questions about paper ballots, machine security and QR codes — all on the eve of an election. At the same time, the U.S. Department of Justice recently filed a lawsuit seeking access to Georgia’s unredacted voter information. A federal judge dismissed that effort. State law is clear: Georgians’ private information must be protected, and sensitive voter data should not be handed over simply because political actors in Washington demand it. Taken together, these actions undermine confidence in an election before it has even taken place. Georgians deserve better. Here is the reality: Georgia’s election system is strong and secure. Multiple independent organizations have recognized Georgia as a national leader in election administration. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has recognized Georgia for its election integrity laws, while the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research has ranked Georgia highly for election administration. There is a reason for that. Georgia requires photo identification to vote. We conduct rigorous postelection audits. Voting equipment undergoes logic and accuracy testing before elections. And across our state, trained local election officials and superintendents do the difficult, often thankless work of making sure our elections run properly. Related Story Do not fear: Georgia elections are working. Your votes are the key. October 27, 2026 We do not need 11th-hour changes to a system that already has extensive safeguards in place.

Imagine changing the rules of the Super Bowl while the teams are taking the field. That is what these last-minute efforts amount to. They create confusion for voters and place an unnecessary burden on the hardworking local officials who actually administer our elections. Instead of relitigating past elections, our leaders should be instilling confidence in Georgia voters as they prepare to cast their ballots.

We have an obligation to respect the verdict of the people Poll workers await voters inside the Fulton County Registration and Elections office during early voting Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The bedrock of American democracy is free, transparent, secure and accessible elections. Georgia has worked hard to build such a system, and it is administered every day by dedicated professionals in all 159 counties. I trust the elections in our state. I know our processes. I know our safeguards. And I know our people.

Related Story As Atlanta FBI raid showed, Trump is raring to meddle in the 2026 midterms October 29, 2026 More than two decades ago, Georgia voters decided it was time for me to leave the governor’s office. I did not like the result. I certainly wished it had been different. But I accepted it because that is what our system requires. The same principle should guide us today.