Opinion On Thanksgiving, remember the angels who made a difference in our lives Some angels are still sitting beside us; others live on in the love they left behind. Share Host Lainey Wilson speaks as an image of the late Dolly Parton is projected on stage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

AJC By Lynn Walker Gendusa – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

As we gather around our Thanksgiving tables this year and bow our heads in gratitude, let us take a moment to appreciate the peace. The loud clamor of the American election season has finally quieted down and, hopefully, we can welcome the calm that returns to our homes. In this moment, my thoughts turn to the earthbound angels who once walked among us. Some were well-known, while many were not; yet each of them embodied the goodness of the human spirit. On this day filled with reflection, I am especially thankful for the lives they lived and the legacies they left behind.

Related Story I didn’t know I loved country music until Dolly Parton sang to me August 27, 2026 Dolly Rebecca Parton was undoubtedly the most famous figure in her field, but her lasting legacy will be defined not just by her immense talent, but also by her generosity, kindness and humility. Throughout her life, her faith was always evident. She went out of her way not to cause others pain or sadness, a reflection of her genuine love for people. She never forgot her humble beginnings and her Appalachian roots. Dolly embraced her family, encouraging her nieces and nephews to call her “Aunt Granny.” She often lightened the mood by poking fun at herself. While there will be an empty chair at the Parton table, we are grateful for the time she spent blessing our lives. I am thankful that this angel walked among us. A meaningful life is one that brings goodness Lynn Walker Gendusa of Roswell is an essay writer and author of the book “Southern Comfort.” (Courtesy) My grandmother, though not as famous as others, was known to her family and friends as someone who truly hung the moon. Nancy Melissa was born in the Tennessee hills in 1897 into a family of modest means. Like Dolly Parton, her circumstances did not define her; instead, her faith in God and her love for children shaped her identity. She taught us how to succeed without relying on money, and her childlike exuberance brought joy wherever she went. Her first grandchild gave her the nickname “Grandpa,” and it stuck. Did she mind? Not at all. She was the only grandmother I knew who answered to that name, because a little boy thought she was special. She was — and will always be — the first angel I ever knew who visited Earth, and I am thankful to God that she was part of my life. My grandmother, though not as famous as others, was known to her family and friends as someone who truly hung the moon. Nancy Melissa was born in the Tennessee hills in 1897 into a family of modest means. Like Dolly Parton, her circumstances did not define her; instead, her faith in God and her love for children shaped her identity. She taught us how to succeed without relying on money, and her childlike exuberance brought joy wherever she went. Her first grandchild gave her the nickname “Grandpa,” and it stuck. Did she mind? Not at all. She was the only grandmother I knew who answered to that name, because a little boy thought she was special. She was — and will always be — the first angel I ever knew who visited Earth, and I am thankful to God that she was part of my life. Related Story Veterans are true patriots who fought for U.S. out of a sense of duty November 10, 2025 These individuals shared a common trait: They put the needs of others before their own. They enhanced the world through their love for people. They didn’t need validation from others to feel successful. They understood something that is easy to forget: A meaningful life isn’t measured by how much we win, but by how much good we bring to the lives of others.

Missionaries, philanthropists, healers and countless others who devote their lives to helping others possess angelic qualities. So do the brave soldiers who protect our nation. Today, I am thankful for the freedom to pray for them at my Thanksgiving table.

My father passed on to me the gift of storytelling I never thought of my father as an angel. He could be gruff and temperamental, and at times he made me so angry I could spit nails. Yet, in many ways, he was an angel. When he was wrong, he always apologized. When he was right, any gloating was done with humor. He made everyone feel welcome and genuinely enjoyed meeting the folks who crossed his path. If he hadn’t shown me how to tell stories, there would be no stories to tell. He taught me that compassion, hard work, and kindness are the ingredients to joy. When he passed away, my mother and I were in the hospital room with him. It was quiet as we looked at him lying peacefully in the bed. The nurse came in and said, “I will give you some time to be still for a while,” before closing the door. Neither my mother nor I was crying; we were completely silent when suddenly sunlight filtered through the windows overhead. A gentle swish seemed to pass through the closed windows, startling me. “Lynn, did you just feel something?” my mom asked. “Wow! Yes, I did!” I replied. However, neither of us could explain the sensation we both experienced.