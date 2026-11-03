Opinion On Giving Tuesday, show support for Georgia nonprofits that touch your life Early giving started on Nov. 1, and Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1. Make a plan to support one or more of these organizations that help connect neighbors. Share Airplanes outside the Angel Flight Soars hangar are being loaded with essential items to be delivered to disaster zones in South Georgia in 2024. Angel Flight Soars, a nonprofit organization, transports patients to various destinations and uses its expertise to fly supplies to disaster zones. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

AJC By Karen Beavor – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

Every community has its gathering places: the park, the community center, the theater, the ball field, the museum, the senior center, the house of worship. These are the places where we truly “see” one another. What many people don’t realize is how many of them exist because of a nonprofit, and that behind each nonprofit are people who decided their community was worth showing up for. Related Story Georgia nonprofits deserve to be paid what they’re owed by the state April 8, 2026 Nonprofits do more than deliver services. They create connection. They bring together the volunteer and the family she’s helping, the mentor and the student, the donor and the neighbor across town. And they offer something that is increasingly hard to find: a place where caring for one another isn’t a side effect, but the entire point.

That is what so many of us are looking for right now. When the headlines feel overwhelming and the problems seem too big to grasp, nonprofits offer a different answer: Start here, with your neighbors. Every day, organizations across Georgia turn generosity into something you can see and feel. Nonprofits succeed because people get involved Karen Beavor But nonprofits everywhere are feeling the same pressures as the families they serve — higher prices and tighter budgets — at the very moment more neighbors are turning to them for help. Many are being asked to serve more people and solve more complex problems with dwindling resources. Yet they keep showing up. They show when disasters strike, when families need food or housing, when seniors need company and care, when communities need advocates and when neighbors need hope. And they never show up alone. Nonprofits succeed because people like you choose to get involved. Every volunteer hour, every donation, every act of advocacy and every shared story is a thread. Woven together, the difference is unmistakable. Georgia sees that proved every year through GAgives on GivingTuesday, the annual day of giving that brings our state together. Since 2012, the GAgives movement has helped raise more than $241 million for nonprofits across the state. But nonprofits everywhere are feeling the same pressures as the families they serve — higher prices and tighter budgets — at the very moment more neighbors are turning to them for help. Many are being asked to serve more people and solve more complex problems with dwindling resources. Yet they keep showing up. They show when disasters strike, when families need food or housing, when seniors need company and care, when communities need advocates and when neighbors need hope. And they never show up alone. Nonprofits succeed because people like you choose to get involved. Every volunteer hour, every donation, every act of advocacy and every shared story is a thread. Woven together, the difference is unmistakable. Georgia sees that proved every year through GAgives on GivingTuesday, the annual day of giving that brings our state together. Since 2012, the GAgives movement has helped raise more than $241 million for nonprofits across the state. Related Story I took thousands of Stone Mountain visitors’ photos as an act of kindness May 30, 2025 In 2025 alone, Georgians gave more than $41 million. That total wasn’t built by a handful of big checks. It was built by neighbors giving what they could, $10 here and $25 there, proving that small gifts, added together, make a big impact. Those numbers represent far more than dollars. They are meals served, trees planted, animals rescued, performances staged, and patients cared for. Each gift is one Georgian telling another: “You matter here.”

There’s more than one way to give back This year’s GAgives campaign opened with early giving on Nov. 1 and culminates on GivingTuesday, Dec. 1. It is a statewide invitation to support the causes you care about most and to discover the organizations making a difference right where you live.