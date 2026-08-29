Opinion Patchwork Dollywood bear reminds me of Dolly Parton’s faith, grit and talent Our lives resemble a patchwork of places and changes, loves and losses, laughter and tears. Dolly transformed poverty into a wealth that extends beyond money. People lay flowers at a memorial honoring the late Dolly Parton in Sevierville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (Camden Hall/AP)

By Lynn Walker Gendusa – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Editor’s note: This guest column originally appeared in The Tennessean newspaper on Tuesday. It had been 10 years since I last visited Dollywood in Sevierville, Tennessee. When we returned this summer with our younger grandchildren, I was amazed by the new rides, shops, entertainment venues and food vendors. It was still a lot of fun, and of course, the presence of Dolly Parton — who died Tuesday at 80 — was felt throughout the park. I’m not a big fan of souvenirs, but I enjoy browsing. It’s risky to look at trinkets with grandchildren because it’s hard to say “no” to them.

One item caught my eye, and I hoped one of the kids would want it, but they didn’t. As we left the attractive, well-stocked gift shop, I couldn’t stop thinking about that one item. “Hey guys, while you all ride the roller coaster, I’m going back to that Dolly store,” I said. “Honey, why are you going back there?” my husband asked. I hesitated to tell him that I was planning to buy a teddy bear because I knew he would try to talk me out of it. I wasn’t purchasing it for the children, and I certainly didn’t want it as a gift. No, I was buying the stuffed bear just for myself.

What this souvenir teddy bear evokes Today, she sits in a prominent place near my kitchen. She is covered in patchwork. The same patchwork design that Dolly Parton’s mother used to make her young daughter a coat. Who could have imagined those scraps of fabric would one day mean so much? Out of rags, a mother’s faith, and a God-given talent, that little coat provided more than warmth to a small mountain girl. Even after all these years, the coat of many colors continues to inspire and warm hearts everywhere. But there is more to the stuffed bear than meets the eye. As Dolly’s bear sits in the chair, watching me bake a cake or prepare dinner, I understand why it is so special. Lynn Walker Gendusa (Courtesy) Today, she sits in a prominent place near my kitchen. She is covered in patchwork. The same patchwork design that Dolly Parton’s mother used to make her young daughter a coat. Who could have imagined those scraps of fabric would one day mean so much? Out of rags, a mother’s faith, and a God-given talent, that little coat provided more than warmth to a small mountain girl. Even after all these years, the coat of many colors continues to inspire and warm hearts everywhere. But there is more to the stuffed bear than meets the eye. As Dolly’s bear sits in the chair, watching me bake a cake or prepare dinner, I understand why it is so special.

The bear reminds me not only of someone I admire and love, but also of the hills of Tennessee, the grit of the Appalachian people and my Tennessee ancestors who crafted the quilts that warmed my family for decades. Roswell writer Lynn Walker Gendusa bought this patchwork bear at Dollywood. (Courtesy) The places and memories stitched into a lifetime I was driving home from Mississippi the other day when I realized that my family never received the message that I retired from interior design 11 years ago. I’m still frequently asked to help them settle into new homes, apartments and dorm rooms. My granddaughter is in her final year at Ole Miss and has moved to a different place each year. She will be moving again after graduation. It’s all a part of life’s journey. On my way home, as I passed through Birmingham, Alabama, memories from the two years I lived there in the early `70s came flooding back — some painful, some joyful and a few that changed my life forever.

When I reached West Georgia, I was reminded of my years in Douglasville. It was a time filled with happiness and hardships, children’s activities, long days and longer commutes. As I continued the drive, I realized how many experiences have shaped the life I have today. Turning life’s scraps into something beautiful Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton speaks at a 2018 event where her organization, Imagination Library, donated the 100 millionth book, Parton's "Coat of Many Colors," to the Library of Congress collection in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP) As I sped past the old homes from my past, I began to reflect on Dolly’s bear. Our lives resemble a patchwork of places and changes, loves and losses, laughter and tears. We all wear coats of many colors that define who we are today. What truly matters is how well we wear these coats.

Just look at how Dolly transformed poverty into a wealth that extends beyond money. I would wager that every time Dolly Parton put on one of her designer coats, she reflected on the blessing of her first jacket made from multicolored, discarded bits of fabric. What if she hadn’t discovered and believed in the hidden talent she possessed? We might never have had the opportunity to know such a treasure. The tapestry of our lives is woven from various events and journeys. When faced with setbacks or feeling lost, remember Dolly’s story of turning hardships into opportunities. Patience, hard work and faith can help us discover our own highway forward, transforming life’s broken pieces into a masterpiece. Today, the patchwork coat from the Appalachian hills is displayed behind a glass case at Dollywood. While it may not be conventionally attractive, it possesses unique beauty. Similarly, there are times in our lives that may not be pretty, but it is up to each of us to transform those experiences into something meaningful and beautiful.