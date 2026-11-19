These bright scholars deserve leaders in politics, industry and their communities who test each decision with the same question: “Is it just?”

State Sen. Jaha Howard, D-Smyrna, represents District 35 in the Georgia General Assembly. (Courtesy)

In a previous guest opinion column, I presented a Georgia four-way test framework that can help us apply these virtues across our state. Our world is complicated and moving fast, and problems seem to be outpacing the principles that hold us together.

The challenges of tomorrow are daunting, but they still require the solutions of yesterday. Since our country’s founding 250 years ago, the pursuit of justice has helped shape our nation, from the calls for liberty that sparked the American Revolution to the generations that followed. Over generations, justice has remained a standard worthy of our sacrifices. Upholding that standard requires us to examine whether our actions reflect it.

In that pursuit, I often think of the landmark speech delivered by one of our most famous Georgians in 1963: “ … We will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

These refreshing words settle in my spirit every time I find a semichallenging hiking trail in Georgia’s Appalachians. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his theologian namesake both knew Old Testament Scriptures well. The Hebrew prophet Amos was an appropriate citation when calling for divine justice. We celebrate King’s call for justice. We urge our students toward the standard. Somehow, we fail to demand it from our leaders.

In government, the judicial branch is a necessity to balance power between the executive and legislative branches. In our communities, a just society requires us to recognize right and wrong, even when doing so challenges our assumptions or allegiances. Whether in government or in our daily lives, the question remains: “Is it just?”

During my time as a Cobb County Board of Education member, I saw how easily justice could take a backseat to the preservation of power. As board members, we expected our students and educators to uphold worthy standards, yet those same standards were not consistently applied to district leadership. The standards were consistently bent, changed or disregarded at the discretion of those in power. Justice was cast aside to protect a well-established reputation, order and loyalty.

In a previous guest opinion column, I presented a Georgia four-way test framework that can help us apply these virtues across our state. Our world is complicated and moving fast, and problems seem to be outpacing the principles that hold us together.

The challenges of tomorrow are daunting, but they still require the solutions of yesterday. Since our country’s founding 250 years ago, the pursuit of justice has helped shape our nation, from the calls for liberty that sparked the American Revolution to the generations that followed. Over generations, justice has remained a standard worthy of our sacrifices. Upholding that standard requires us to examine whether our actions reflect it.

In that pursuit, I often think of the landmark speech delivered by one of our most famous Georgians in 1963: “ … We will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

These refreshing words settle in my spirit every time I find a semichallenging hiking trail in Georgia’s Appalachians. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his theologian namesake both knew Old Testament Scriptures well. The Hebrew prophet Amos was an appropriate citation when calling for divine justice. We celebrate King’s call for justice. We urge our students toward the standard. Somehow, we fail to demand it from our leaders.

In government, the judicial branch is a necessity to balance power between the executive and legislative branches. In our communities, a just society requires us to recognize right and wrong, even when doing so challenges our assumptions or allegiances. Whether in government or in our daily lives, the question remains: “Is it just?”