Bipartisanship was once common under Georgia’s Gold Dome. Here’s what changed.

A support holds a sign that says “Wheeler Loves Trump” as President Donald Trump speaks at Wheeler High School in Marietta on July 22, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Our legislative priorities are increasingly shaped by national political strategies and international events rather than the pressing needs of our own communities.

Our legislative priorities are increasingly shaped by national political strategies and international events rather than the pressing needs of our own communities.

“It’s not like Washington down here.”

That’s what veteran lawmakers often told me when I first arrived under Georgia’s Gold Dome. They described a legislature where relationships mattered more than party labels, where Republicans and Democrats could fiercely debate a bill one afternoon and share a meal that evening.

No one embodied that spirit more than state Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, retiring this year after 33 years of service.

State Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, sits in his office with a Senate gavel at the Capitol in Atlanta on May 14, 2026. Harbison, who was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 1992, is retiring this year. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Over breakfast, before we hit the Senate floor, he would share stories of decades in the General Assembly, reminding us that disagreement and respect once comfortably coexisted.