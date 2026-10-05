Cobb County school board should admonish superintendent in book ban aftermath

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale listens during public comment in a Cobb County School Board Meeting in Marietta, Ga., on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Concerned citizens spoke during public comment after the district hosted President Donald Trump at Wheeler High School. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Chris Ragsdale publicly read a redacted excerpt from Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye,’ but the district later sent families an unvarnished version for ‘maximum shock value.’

Chris Ragsdale publicly read a redacted excerpt from Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye,’ but the district later sent families an unvarnished version for ‘maximum shock value.’

On the evening of Sept. 17, my high school student received a mobile news alert from Cobb County Schools directing students and families to the unredacted, sexually explicit and violently graphic language Superintendent Chris Ragsdale had read earlier that night during a Board of Education meeting.

The words, selectively excerpted from the late Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison’s acclaimed novel “The Bluest Eye,” were presented without literary context and chosen for maximum shock value.

While the superintendent redacted some of the most offensive language during his public remarks, the district’s mobile alert linked students directly to the unredacted text.