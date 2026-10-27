Wisdom, justice and moderation, three of Plato's four cardinal virtues, are part of the State of Georgia seal. They are so called because all other virtues hinge on them. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Our government should reflect the values of the people. We should view our challenges through the lens of virtue.

Our government should reflect the values of the people. We should view our challenges through the lens of virtue.

Something deeply disturbing is setting in. There’s no one to call. No political figure or tech genius is coming to save us.

We are witnessing a depth of ethical and moral rottenness that’s becoming increasingly more difficult to comprehend. We do, however, still maintain the power to choose an honest, hard look at ourselves and move in a better direction.

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May I suggest an old way path for us to consider before it’s too late?

Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher, states that a society should be anchored by four cardinal virtues. It begs the question: Are the virtues of antiquity any match for the challenges of the 2020s?