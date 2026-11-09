Opinion Georgia’s Quality Rated program for childcare must and will continue to evolve Former DECAL commissioner responds to the AJC’s ‘Failure of Care’ investigation. Share A Quality Rated sign is displayed outside a Lithonia daycare center in July. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

AJC By Bobby Cagle – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 20 minutes ago

I have spent my adult professional life working to protect children and support families. One of my proudest accomplishments was leading Georgia’s efforts to improve early childhood education through the development of Quality Rated. This landmark initiative brought together the best thinking we could muster at the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning: the experiences of families, childcare providers and advocates; the expertise of leading national authorities on early childhood education; more than a decade of data on early learning environments; and research we commissioned on health and safety conditions in childcare facilities. Related Story Public should demand that Georgia daycare ratings reflect risks to children November 3, 2026 To understand Quality Rated, it is important to understand what we knew in 2011. Seminal research was transforming our understanding of early childhood brain development and the influence of children’s earliest experiences on their later success.

DECAL-commissioned studies of infant and toddler classrooms across Georgia also revealed educational environments badly in need of improvement. Georgia had both an opportunity and a responsibility to do better. Loading... What the Quality Rated was intended to reflect Bobby D. Cagle, MSW, is a former commissioner of the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and former director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. (Courtesy) Quality Rated became a central component of Georgia’s successful 2013 application for nearly $52 million in federal Race to the Top–Early Learning Challenge funding. We also raised significant private funding to support improvements in early childhood education quality. First and foremost, Quality Rated was designed to spur improvements in educational quality. But we also knew that educational quality means little if children are seriously harmed or die while in care. We intentionally built Quality Rated to require appropriate licensing compliance before a facility could receive a star rating. We incorporated incentives and support to encourage improvements in both safety and educational quality. Georgia also strengthened its licensing and monitoring system through fingerprint-based background checks, expanded emergency enforcement authority and research-informed oversight. A Quality Rated star was never intended to be a guarantee that a serious incident could not occur. Rather, it reflected an assessment of educational quality within a system that also required attention to licensing compliance. Both dimensions matter, but they are not interchangeable. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s investigation raises important questions about the health, safety, and educational quality of Georgia’s childcare programs in its investigation. Serious injuries deserve careful investigation, accountability, and public scrutiny. Quality Rated became a central component of Georgia’s successful 2013 application for nearly $52 million in federal Race to the Top–Early Learning Challenge funding. We also raised significant private funding to support improvements in early childhood education quality. First and foremost, Quality Rated was designed to spur improvements in educational quality. But we also knew that educational quality means little if children are seriously harmed or die while in care. We intentionally built Quality Rated to require appropriate licensing compliance before a facility could receive a star rating. We incorporated incentives and support to encourage improvements in both safety and educational quality. Georgia also strengthened its licensing and monitoring system through fingerprint-based background checks, expanded emergency enforcement authority and research-informed oversight. A Quality Rated star was never intended to be a guarantee that a serious incident could not occur. Rather, it reflected an assessment of educational quality within a system that also required attention to licensing compliance. Both dimensions matter, but they are not interchangeable. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s investigation raises important questions about the health, safety, and educational quality of Georgia’s childcare programs in its investigation. Serious injuries deserve careful investigation, accountability, and public scrutiny. Related Story Lindsay Clancy tragedy is rare. Perinatal mental health issues are not. October 8, 2026 However, as I shared with one of the reporters responsible for the series, a more complete analysis should systematically examine the temporal sequence of serious incidents, licensing and enforcement actions, corrective measures, and subsequent Quality Rated assignments or reassessments.

A serious incident occurring three years before reassessment presents different circumstances from one occurring three weeks before a rating is awarded. Whether violations were substantiated, corrective actions completed and improvements sustained is essential context.

Research DECAL commissioned during my tenure, conducted through Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, and published in 2014, found substantially lower estimated rates of injuries requiring medical attention while children were in childcare than among children in the general population. The study, available on DECAL’s website, illustrates why incident counts alone cannot establish the likelihood of serious injury. Although historical, the research demonstrates that understanding risk requires examining injuries relative to the number of children served and their time in care.