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Georgia’s daycare rating system is flawed and can be misleading to families. The AJC uncovered hundreds of cases in which children were seriously harmed or put at risk at places the state said were quality daycares. All told, 350 daycares kept their ratings after the Department of Early Care and Learning cited them for seriously harming children or putting them at risk. In some cases, Georgia even awarded them additional stars.
AltMed - Risky Medicine
RISKY MEDICINE

Welcome to Georgia, where questionable therapies flourish with little...

AltMed - Chelation
RISKY MEDICINE

Tennessee cracked down on a questionable therapy. Georgia gave its...

Altmed - Part 3
RISKY MEDICINE

Desperate patients seek cures, leave with debt and regret

Alt Med - Part 4
RISKY MEDICINE

Atlanta clinic promoting unconventional medicine has controversial...

Alt Med - Underfunded Agency
RISKY MEDICINE

Underfunded Georgia medical board does little to stop doctors who cross...

Alt Med - Doctors
RISKY MEDICINE

Why you will have problems checking out your Georgia doctor

Alt Med
RISKY MEDICINE

Who’s providing alternative medicine in Georgia, and what they can...

Investigative special report: Inside America’s carpet capital

How covering the world in carpet came with a cost no one wants to pay. Investigative report from the AJC and our reporting partners.

Chases Unchecked: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians

An AJC investigation of 6,700 GSP pursuits found more than half ended in crashes, often injuring bystanders.

Data Surge: An AJC series about the data center development boom

Data center development is surging in Georgia.