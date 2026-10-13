Georgia’s daycare rating system is flawed and can be misleading to families. The AJC uncovered hundreds of cases in which children were seriously harmed or put at risk at places the state said were quality daycares. All told, 350 daycares kept their ratings after the Department of Early Care and Learning cited them for seriously harming children or putting them at risk. In some cases, Georgia even awarded them additional stars.
Investigative special report: Inside America’s carpet capital
How covering the world in carpet came with a cost no one wants to pay. Investigative report from the AJC and our reporting partners.
Chases Unchecked: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
An AJC investigation of 6,700 GSP pursuits found more than half ended in crashes, often injuring bystanders.
Data Surge: An AJC series about the data center development boom
Data center development is surging in Georgia.