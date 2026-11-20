Atlanta is closing schools in Black neighborhoods and calling it equity
The city, the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, is where the board of education voted to shutter lower-income schools and invest in wealthier ones.
AJC
By Brianna Blackwood-Mallory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Ask a family in Mechanicsville what “school choice” means. In December 2025, the Atlanta school board answered for them.
Dunbar Elementary parents came to the board in November with posters and pleas. They were told their concerns had been heard. Atlanta Public Schools held more than 50 community meetings and collected 7,600 survey responses. The board voted unanimously to close Dunbar anyway.
The timing was no accident. Newly elected board members had asked that the vote wait until they were seated in January. The outgoing board held it on Dec. 3, weeks after the election and weeks before the new members took office.
That is not community engagement. That is a clock being run out.
Read the school cluster map and see
Atlanta Public Schools calls its APS Forward 2040 plan a path to “equitable access to quality learning environments.” Look at where the closures land.
Dunbar. Continental Colony. Cleveland Avenue. Peyton Forest. Frank L. Stanton. Perkerson. Humphries. Kimberly. Every one sits in the Carver, Douglass, Mays, South Atlanta or Washington clusters, Atlanta’s historically Black, lower-income neighborhoods.
Now look at where new construction and expansion go: Midtown High School and the North Atlanta cluster, where families are whiter and far wealthier.
Some of these closures do not depend on E-SPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) renewal. Voters will not get a say.
Atlanta Public Schools calls its APS Forward 2040 plan a path to “equitable access to quality learning environments.” Look at where the closures land.
Dunbar. Continental Colony. Cleveland Avenue. Peyton Forest. Frank L. Stanton. Perkerson. Humphries. Kimberly. Every one sits in the Carver, Douglass, Mays, South Atlanta or Washington clusters, Atlanta’s historically Black, lower-income neighborhoods.
Now look at where new construction and expansion go: Midtown High School and the North Atlanta cluster, where families are whiter and far wealthier.
Some of these closures do not depend on E-SPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) renewal. Voters will not get a say.
It is not about the budget
Enrollment went from 49,558 students in 2012 to 52,416 in 2019, then down to 49,945 in 2024. Chicago made the same fiscal argument in 2013, closing 49 schools concentrated in Black and brown neighborhoods.
In September, Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote in The New York Times about enrolling her daughter in a high-poverty public school to live her values, then moving her to a selective school after her daughter said she had been shortchanged.
In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, staff columnist Nedra Rhone asked the question that matters: What happens to the children whose families can’t change course?
Southwest Atlanta is the answer. Families with money can buy into North Atlanta, pay private tuition or hire a lawyer. Families in Mechanicsville get whatever is left when the board is done.
A choice that exists only for people with wealth is not a choice. It is a sorting system.
Staff were not recalled until December. About 90% of the complaints OCR resolved from March to September 2025 were dismissed. Nearly 600 OCR investigations were open in Georgia as of January 2025, Atlanta News First found.
The state is no backstop either. This year, the Education Department rated Georgia’s special education program “needs assistance” for at least the second straight year, and formal special education complaints against Georgia districts have doubled since 2021. For a child with a disability, a closure means a new building and a new Individual Education Plan team in a system already struggling to deliver what those plans promise.
Here’s what parents can do
Find the other parents at your school. Not to attend the next meeting, but to build something that outlasts it.
Then ask your board member one question, in writing, and share the answer publicly: Would you accept this plan if it closed your child’s school?
File public records requests. Show up to every redistricting proceeding, E-SPLOST hearing and board meeting. Make yourselves impossible to ignore.
Atlanta is the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement. It is also a city where a school board voted to close schools in Black neighborhoods, invested in wealthier ones, ran out the clock on accountability and called it equity.
The late Congressman John Lewis called it “good trouble.” I call it Tuesday in Atlanta Public Schools.
It is time to make some noise.
Brianna Blackwood-Mallory is an Atlanta-based HR and recruiting professional who has spent more than a decade helping companies and organizations build equitable systems — and who has spent the last several years watching local schools dismantle them in her own children’s lives.
The opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
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