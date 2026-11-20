Opinion Atlanta is closing schools in Black neighborhoods and calling it equity The city, the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, is where the board of education voted to shutter lower-income schools and invest in wealthier ones. Share Nathaniel Dyer puts his thumbs down during an Atlanta Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. A choice that exists only for people with wealth is not a choice. It is a sorting system, guest columnist Brianna Blackwood-Mallory writes. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

AJC By Brianna Blackwood-Mallory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 11 minutes ago

Ask a family in Mechanicsville what “school choice” means. In December 2025, the Atlanta school board answered for them. Dunbar Elementary parents came to the board in November with posters and pleas. They were told their concerns had been heard. Atlanta Public Schools held more than 50 community meetings and collected 7,600 survey responses. The board voted unanimously to close Dunbar anyway. The timing was no accident. Newly elected board members had asked that the vote wait until they were seated in January. The outgoing board held it on Dec. 3, weeks after the election and weeks before the new members took office.

Related Story The resilient child myth October 31, 2026 A choice that isn’t one for people without wealth In September, Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote in The New York Times about enrolling her daughter in a high-poverty public school to live her values, then moving her to a selective school after her daughter said she had been shortchanged.

In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, staff columnist Nedra Rhone asked the question that matters: What happens to the children whose families can’t change course? Southwest Atlanta is the answer. Families with money can buy into North Atlanta, pay private tuition or hire a lawyer. Families in Mechanicsville get whatever is left when the board is done. A choice that exists only for people with wealth is not a choice. It is a sorting system. Atlanta School Board members listen to speakers during a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. APS held its final vote on school consolidation plans, approving several school closures. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) Federal education department has been gutted

When the Department of Education opened a civil rights investigation into APS in November 2022 — after a Mary Lin Elementary principal designated “Black classes” — it was, by the Office for Civil Rights’ own count, the seventh racial discrimination investigation opened against the district. APS paid $500,000 to settle the resulting lawsuit without admitting wrongdoing.

Parents who could not buy their way out once had a federal option. In March 2025, about half of OCR’s staff were placed on leave and seven of its 12 regional offices were closed, according to the Government Accountability Office. Related Story All students have a human right to an education October 6, 2026 Staff were not recalled until December. About 90% of the complaints OCR resolved from March to September 2025 were dismissed. Nearly 600 OCR investigations were open in Georgia as of January 2025, Atlanta News First found. The state is no backstop either. This year, the Education Department rated Georgia’s special education program “needs assistance” for at least the second straight year, and formal special education complaints against Georgia districts have doubled since 2021. For a child with a disability, a closure means a new building and a new Individual Education Plan team in a system already struggling to deliver what those plans promise. A student speaks during an Atlanta Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. When the Department of Education opened a civil rights investigation into APS in November 2022, it was the seventh racial discrimination investigation opened against the district. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) Here’s what parents can do

Find the other parents at your school. Not to attend the next meeting, but to build something that outlasts it.

Then ask your board member one question, in writing, and share the answer publicly: Would you accept this plan if it closed your child’s school? File public records requests. Show up to every redistricting proceeding, E-SPLOST hearing and board meeting. Make yourselves impossible to ignore. Atlanta is the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement. It is also a city where a school board voted to close schools in Black neighborhoods, invested in wealthier ones, ran out the clock on accountability and called it equity. The late Congressman John Lewis called it “good trouble.” I call it Tuesday in Atlanta Public Schools. It is time to make some noise.