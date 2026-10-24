Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a tour for her new book “107 Days” at Tabernacle in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The book is a political memoir about Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

On Oct. 30, former Vice President Kamala Harris will come to Atlanta to headline the Fulton County Democratic Party’s Fulton Forward fundraising dinner. Four days later, Georgians will vote in the midterm elections.

There is an obvious political story here. A former vice president and former Democratic presidential nominee is returning to Georgia just before a consequential midterm election. She will headline a fundraiser. And because this is Kamala Harris, there will inevitably be another story attached to the visit: 2028.

I, however, have been thinking about something else. Harris has not just been showing up for candidates, but she has also been showing up for Democratic organizations. More specifically, she’s showing up for some of the parts of the Democratic ecosystem that I think we too often take for granted: county parties.