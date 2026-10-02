Opinion Ten seats away from history: Georgia Democrats are flipping the state House Democrats hold 81 seats and need just 10 to take the majority. Share Add AJC on Google If Democrats flip the Georgia House in 2026, Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley (center) would be positioned to lift the speaker’s gavel as the first African American woman to ever to hold it. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

AJC By Lauren Groh-Wargo – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 16 minutes ago

In 2011, Stacey Abrams was the newly elected House minority leader in a state national Democrats had abandoned. Instead of accepting this fate, she traveled the country to raise money for and awareness of Georgia’s potential. That’s how we met. We worked together with a small team in 2012 and won four critical seats that denied Republicans the supermajority they had drawn for themselves. Democrats have been chipping away at the GOP’s lock on power since. Now, in 2026, we are within striking distance of flipping the state House chamber. And the stakes are high. Gov. Brian Kemp is ready to gut Black and brown Georgians’ political power.

Last year told the same story. Democrats flipped two Public Service Commission seats, a Democratic win for the first time in two decades, and won a state House seat in a plus-12 Donald Trump dominated district. Even in Republican strongholds like Forsyth, Paulding and Columbia counties — where Trump cleared 60% in 2024 — Democrats gained ground. Georgia is the most competitive it has been in modern midterm history.

Hugley could make history as speaker of the house Activists opposed to redistricting gather at a news conference before the state Legislature convenes for a special session on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia Republican leaders later announced they wouldn’t redraw the state’s political maps during the session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Candidates win elections, and ours are strong across the state. They range from veterans and service members like Renita A. Duncan (House District 147), James “Ethan” Wolfe (HD 151) and Titus Nichols (HD 34), to educators and small business owners like Cynthia Starke-Jones (HD 19) and Mishael White (HD 81). They know their neighbors because they are your neighbors, and they carry the same worries that Georgians carry to work. Win these races and Georgia will feel the impact. Republicans lose the power to rig Georgia’s maps in 2027. Democrats gain a real hand in the budget that shapes our healthcare, schools, housing and the cost of living. Georgia also makes history, with Democratic House Leader Carolyn Hugley positioned to lift the speaker’s gavel as the first African American woman to ever to hold it — a testament to the progress our state can make. Related Story Guest Column: Ban partisan gerrymandering in Georgia through a constitutional amendment None of this is guaranteed. It takes strong candidates, real money behind them, volunteers who knock on the extra door and voters who show up.