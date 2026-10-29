Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (left) shakes hands with Adam Cleveland, a Democratic candidate for state House, after filing paperwork to run for reelection on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Good leaders, like good parents, show up and do the work when they know it’s needed, not only when it’s going to be celebrated.

Good leaders, like good parents, show up and do the work when they know it’s needed, not only when it’s going to be celebrated.

Despite obvious, available solutions and the power to enact them, politicians want credit for merely talking about problems — even problems they created.

Every parent is supposed to learn the lesson I was fortunate enough to get from mine: Once you have children, you are not the main character anymore.

You owe someone else your best efforts at solving problems, even if you may at times get no gratitude, no credit — heck, your involvement may not even be known.

Having spent most of one decade as a professional handyman, then two solid decades as a lawyer, and having served in positions of responsibility from my neighborhood’s homeowner association board all the way to the board of my legal industry’s national trade association, I’ve seen what bold problem-solving those tasked to find solutions can exhibit when they act without personal agendas.