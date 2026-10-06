If you want to become Georgia governor, show up for the debates

2026 Republican primary candidates for governor Rick Jackson (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones interact at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young governor debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta on April 27, 2026. After the primary race narrowed to two candidates, Jackson did no more debates. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Debates are not a favor to an opponent. They are how voters examine the people asking for power.

Debates are not a favor to an opponent. They are how voters examine the people asking for power.

After the race narrowed to two candidates, he stopped showing up. Before the runoff, Jones stood on stage alone beside an empty podium representing Jackson, who declined to participate and cited a scheduling conflict , while Jackson held a Cobb County campaign event with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

Rick Jackson, Georgia’s Republican nominee for governor, has developed a pattern of declining debates once the field narrows.

Republican candidate for governor Burt Jones, who is current lieutenant governor, gestures to the empty podium at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta on June 1, 2026. His opponent Rick Jackson did not attend, citing a scheduling conflict. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The general election has followed the same pattern. Democratic nominee for governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, accepted invitations to six televised debates in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah .

Georgia is a large state, and voters in Macon, Savannah, Albany, Columbus, Augusta and rural communities have different concerns than voters in Atlanta. Forums held across the state put those concerns in front of the candidates.

Debates do something campaign events cannot. A campaign event delivers a candidate’s message. A debate tests it. Both candidates answer the same questions under the same rules. Opponents can challenge each other’s answers, journalists can follow up, and voters can compare claims side by side.

One declined invitation can be a scheduling conflict. Declining the same forum twice in one election cycle, against two different opponents, is a choice.

The town hall is worth watching. It does not make up for the forums he has skipped.

Georgia is a large state, and voters in Macon, Savannah, Albany, Columbus, Augusta and rural communities have different concerns than voters in Atlanta. Forums held across the state put those concerns in front of the candidates.

Debates do something campaign events cannot. A campaign event delivers a candidate’s message. A debate tests it. Both candidates answer the same questions under the same rules. Opponents can challenge each other’s answers, journalists can follow up, and voters can compare claims side by side.

One declined invitation can be a scheduling conflict. Declining the same forum twice in one election cycle, against two different opponents, is a choice.

The town hall is worth watching. It does not make up for the forums he has skipped.

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The job itself raises the stakes. Under the Georgia Constitution, the governor proposes the state budget, sets the revenue estimate that caps how much the General Assembly can spend, oversees executive agencies, signs or vetoes legislation, calls special sessions, fills certain vacancies, and makes major appointments. Anyone seeking that much authority should expect to answer questions in public.

Jackson also invited a comparison to President Donald Trump. At the Atlanta Press Club primary debate, he said Trump’s business focus inspired his campaign and declared, “I’ll be just like him with a Southern tone.” During the primary, he rarely missed a chance to repeat the comparison.

Trump skipped GOP primary debates in 2024

Trump announced in August 2023 that he would skip the Republican primary debates, and he did not take part in any of them. Jackson’s record does not prove he is following that strategy. But the pattern looks similar, and Jackson is the one who told voters to expect a governor modeled on Trump.

No candidate has to accept every invitation. There is a difference, though, between missing one event and repeatedly avoiding independent questioning.

Voters deserve to see both candidates questioned and pressed on healthcare, education, taxes, housing, abortion, public safety, transportation, the economy, voting rights, the state budget and rural Georgia. Ads, stump speeches, and press releases do not do that.