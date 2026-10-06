If you want to become Georgia governor, show up for the debates

After the race narrowed to two candidates, he stopped showing up. Before the runoff, Jones stood on stage alone beside an empty podium representing Jackson, who declined to participateand cited a scheduling conflict, while Jackson held a Cobb County campaign event with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.
The town hall is worth watching. It does not make up for the forums he has skipped.
One declined invitation can be a scheduling conflict. Declining the same forum twice in one election cycle, against two different opponents, is a choice.
Debates do something campaign events cannot. A campaign event delivers a candidate’s message. A debate tests it. Both candidates answer the same questions under the same rules. Opponents can challenge each other’s answers, journalists can follow up, and voters can compare claims side by side.
Georgia is a large state, and voters in Macon, Savannah, Albany, Columbus, Augusta and rural communities have different concerns than voters in Atlanta. Forums held across the state put those concerns in front of the candidates.
The town hall is worth watching. It does not make up for the forums he has skipped.
One declined invitation can be a scheduling conflict. Declining the same forum twice in one election cycle, against two different opponents, is a choice.
Debates do something campaign events cannot. A campaign event delivers a candidate’s message. A debate tests it. Both candidates answer the same questions under the same rules. Opponents can challenge each other’s answers, journalists can follow up, and voters can compare claims side by side.
Georgia is a large state, and voters in Macon, Savannah, Albany, Columbus, Augusta and rural communities have different concerns than voters in Atlanta. Forums held across the state put those concerns in front of the candidates.
The job itself raises the stakes. Under the Georgia Constitution, the governor proposes the state budget, sets the revenue estimate that caps how much the General Assembly can spend, oversees executive agencies, signs or vetoes legislation, calls special sessions, fills certain vacancies, and makes major appointments. Anyone seeking that much authority should expect to answer questions in public.
Jackson also invited a comparison to President Donald Trump. At the Atlanta Press Club primary debate, he said Trump’s business focus inspired his campaign and declared, “I’ll be just like him with a Southern tone.” During the primary, he rarely missed a chance to repeat the comparison.
Voters deserve to see both candidates questioned and pressed on healthcare, education, taxes, housing, abortion, public safety, transportation, the economy, voting rights, the state budget and rural Georgia. Ads, stump speeches, and press releases do not do that.
Debates are not a favor to an opponent. They are how voters examine the people asking for power.
If you want to govern Georgia, debate for the job.
Kristal Thompson is a Georgia voter and a fed-up 92 percenter, referring to the approximately 92% of Black women who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
Send letters to the editor of 250 words or fewer with your name, city or town and contact information to letters@ajc.com.