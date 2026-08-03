Opinion Okefenokee World Heritage Site honor is a huge deal. Let’s meet the moment. This designation is a moral call to action for the next governor and the Georgia General Assembly to protect this Peach State jewel. (Illustration: Broly Su / AJC)

By AJC Editorial Board 27 minutes ago Share

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge became the United States’ 27th — and Georgia’s first — UNESCO World Heritage Site on July 25. A committee in South Korea voted without opposition to add this South Georgia and North Florida jewel to the list. The Okefenokee joins the Grand Canyon, Statue of Liberty and Everglades National Park in this prestigious group, which are considered by UNESCO to be of “outstanding universal value.” This powerful and rare designation comes with moral implications for citizens in the United States and across the globe to protect and preserve the refuge.

World Heritage Site status does not guarantee legal protection. In fact, UNESCO keeps a list of endangered World Heritage Sites. These sites have faced threats including natural disasters, mining, pollution, overdevelopment, armed conflict, and poaching or invasive species encroachment. That is why state leaders must step up and pass legislation that will guard this treasure, its pristine nature and its diverse animal life including the American alligator. The Okefenokee falls under the jurisdiction of U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Georgia and Florida environmental authorities. In Georgia, state leaders now have a new reason to act when they didn’t in the past.

Everyday Georgians can also do their part to champion World Heritage Sites such as the Okefenokee as advocates, educators and visitors

Loading... New governor and legislature should act to preserve Okefenokee As recently as 2025, the Okefenokee habitat faced the threat of titanium mining. That is why the AJC editorial board last summer lauded the Conservation Fund and its foundation partners for protecting a portion of the Okefenokee from the proposed mining. The board also encouraged Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly to support legislation to protect the refuge, which enjoyed broad bipartisan support. The governor did not support the legislation — a decision for which we criticized him. Thankfully, this inaction did not yield harm. However, we wish the governor would have given his full-throated support to the UNESCO bid and state legislation, but that responsibility now falls to his successor.