Opinion Why proposed Atlanta City Detention Center sale to Fulton County is misguided This mistakenly frames the problem as space rather than an abysmal staffing ratio and a county too invested in punishment. Share Add AJC on Google The decision to sell the Atlanta City Detention Center, at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Memorial Drive, to Fulton County for $68 million remains on hold for, as City Council members work through the logistics of the deal. (Stephen Deere/AJC 2020)

AJC By Mark Spencer – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 40 minutes ago

Here’s what was supposed to happen Dr. Mark Spencer is an internal medicine physician in Atlanta and executive director of Stop Criminalization Of Our Patients, an organization of healthcare and public health professionals that seeks to "confront the harms of the criminal legal system," the group's website says. (Courtesy) In 2019, then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed legislation authorizing the closure of the detention center, often known as ACDC. Advocates and policymakers came together to “Reimagine ACDC” by turning it into a community center. As a council member, Dickens supported this approach. However, as mayor in 2022 he leased the jail to Fulton and now is using the jail as leverage in negotiations for his controversial Tax Allocation District-engineered Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative. If the goal of the lease was to provide more humane detention, then it has proved to be an abject failure. In 2019, then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed legislation authorizing the closure of the detention center, often known as ACDC. Advocates and policymakers came together to “Reimagine ACDC” by turning it into a community center. As a council member, Dickens supported this approach. However, as mayor in 2022 he leased the jail to Fulton and now is using the jail as leverage in negotiations for his controversial Tax Allocation District-engineered Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative. If the goal of the lease was to provide more humane detention, then it has proved to be an abject failure. Related Story Guest Column: Atlanta and Fulton County can solve jail crisis, if we choose real solutions Fulton’s carceral system remains in crisis, causing much preventable suffering and premature death — such as the case of Lashawn Thompson, who according to the medical examiner was “neglected to death” at the jail, according the DOJ report. The proposed sale of ACDC, like Fulton’s plans to build a $1.2 billion jail, continues to mistakenly frame the problem as space rather than an abysmal staffing ratio and a county too invested in punishment. Fulton’s carceral system remains in crisis, causing much preventable suffering and premature death — such as the case of Lashawn Thompson, who according to the medical examiner was “neglected to death” at the jail, according the DOJ report. The proposed sale of ACDC, like Fulton’s plans to build a $1.2 billion jail, continues to mistakenly frame the problem as space rather than an abysmal staffing ratio and a county too invested in punishment. Poor staffing ratio drives system dysfunction Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a news conference with county justice leaders about the 2027 budget process on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Fulton’s jail dysfunction stems from poor staffing and worse leadership. Since 2021, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat has been unable to fill staff vacancies, root out staff corruption or markedly improve the jails conditions, according to the DOJ report.

A persistently high staffing ratio, with at times one guard to 200 incarcerated people, has meant that many of the most basic jail functions are not reliably carried out, including delivery of medications and mental health checks. Staff vacancies have frequently been over 50%.

The employment question also implicates the city, as there remains no clear transition plan for existing ACDC city employees. The county has yet to clearly commit to offering employment and many may balk at being moved to Labat’s department Related Story Guest Column: Fulton County doesn’t need a new jail. Here’s why it’s a bad investment. It has proved impossible to address the staffing ratio through hiring, despite numerous expensive consultants and the promise of wage raises and sign-on bonuses. The DOJ has noted this itself. In the first consent decree monitor report from August 2025, the DOJ concluded, “The single biggest takeaway … was that FCSO (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office) Jail Operations is significantly understaffed, which creates serious safety risks for residents and staff and will obstruct compliance with virtually every provision of the Consent Decree.” In August 2026, the third monitor report stated, “The staffing crisis continues to be the most urgent issue … .” Fulton incarcerates far too many people for far too long. A reduction in the number of people in Fulton custody remains the only credible way to improve the staffing ratio.

Roberta Meyers, with the Legal Action Center, joins advocates outside of the Atlanta City Detention Center on Aug. 13, 2025 to call for city officials to begin planning the withdrawal of Fulton County inmates from the jail. Opportunity cost is massive With roughly $1 billion available at both the county and city level, these local “punishment bureaucracies” consume over 40% of Atlanta’s and over 50% of Fulton’s discretionary budget. Police, courts and jails remain the primary public institutions on offer. Selling the detention center removes an opportunity to shrink this gargantuan carceral footprint. It continues to feed a system that seeks to eliminate consequences of concentrated disadvantage such as trauma, interpersonal violence, mental health crises and housing insecurity, rather than taking seriously the task of alleviating this despair. The opportunity cost is massive, as institutions and infrastructure that can better enable safety and health remain starved for funds.

There are better solutions The debate around the detention center offers a chance to revisit the dogma of more jail cells equating to more safety. We must go upstream to the root of problems, investing in prevention rather than expanding reactive, expensive, ineffective systems. In addition to reprioritizing what, where and who we invest public dollars in, there remain a myriad common-sense reforms along the criminal legal continuum that have yet to be implemented. Community Over Cages’ “Path to 1,000” report holds recommendations to reduce unnecessary admissions, expand diversion eligibility and utilization, move cases more quickly, increase use of least-restrictive release options, reconsider bonds where appropriate and establish a measurable population-reduction strategy. This is an evidence-based place to start. The city and county must acknowledge that the most effective way to improve conditions inside is to reduce the number of people in custody. A sale of the detention center doubles down on a failed approach. It will not alleviate the suffering of those who have to spend time in jail or help prevent harm from occurring in the first place. It will, however, cement Atlanta’s complicity in Fulton’s disastrous carceral system.