Opinion Fulton County’s jail crisis demands more than a staffing fix The community is at a crossroads. We can continue to chase jail staffing numbers while ignoring the structural issues driving the crisis. An aerial image shows the Fulton County Jail. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Kate Boccia – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s recent reporting on Fulton County Jail makes one thing painfully clear: We are once again talking about staffing levels inside a facility that has been in crisis for years. The suggestion that a population cap may be necessary because there simply aren’t enough detention officers to safely operate the jail should alarm every resident of this community.

But we cannot pretend that a staffing crisis is the root problem. It is a symptom — and a predictable one. As someone who works every day at the intersection of incarceration policy and public safety, I can say this plainly: When a jail becomes unsafe for the people detained there and for the officers working inside, it is rarely because of a single administrative failure. It is usually the result of structural overreliance on incarceration itself. People who have not been convicted of a crime languish in jail Kate Boccia is the president and CEO of the National Incarceration Association. (Courtesy) Fulton County Jail has struggled with overcrowding, violence and constitutional violations for years. Now, with staffing shortages so severe that basic supervision and safety protocols are difficult to maintain, officials are considering capping the population to match the number of officers available. On its face, that sounds practical. You cannot safely house more people than you have staff to supervise. But if we stop the conversation there — if we treat hiring as the solution — we will miss the opportunity for meaningful reform. The real question is not just how many officers the jail needs. It is why the jail holds so many people in the first place. Across the country, local jails are filled primarily with people who have not been convicted of a crime. Many are detained pretrial because they cannot afford bail. Others are awaiting court hearings delayed by backlogged dockets. Some are living with untreated mental health conditions or substance use disorders that are better addressed in community settings than in a cell. Fulton County Jail has struggled with overcrowding, violence and constitutional violations for years. Now, with staffing shortages so severe that basic supervision and safety protocols are difficult to maintain, officials are considering capping the population to match the number of officers available. On its face, that sounds practical. You cannot safely house more people than you have staff to supervise. But if we stop the conversation there — if we treat hiring as the solution — we will miss the opportunity for meaningful reform. The real question is not just how many officers the jail needs. It is why the jail holds so many people in the first place. Across the country, local jails are filled primarily with people who have not been convicted of a crime. Many are detained pretrial because they cannot afford bail. Others are awaiting court hearings delayed by backlogged dockets. Some are living with untreated mental health conditions or substance use disorders that are better addressed in community settings than in a cell.

When a jail becomes overcrowded, the burden on staff increases exponentially. Tensions rise. Programming shrinks. Medical and mental health services strain under demand. Officers are asked to do more with less, and burnout accelerates. Recruitment becomes harder. Retention becomes nearly impossible. The cycle feeds itself.

In that context, a staffing crisis is not surprising — it is inevitable. Key questions citizens must ask about incarceration Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, right, and Chair of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Foundation Ken Ashley speaks during a demonstration of a Drone-as-First_Responder (DFR) system used on the roof at the Fulton County Jail, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) At the National Incarceration Association, we believe public safety and human dignity are not competing values. A safe jail requires enough well-trained staff, yes. But it also requires a jail population that reflects thoughtful decision-making about who truly needs to be detained. If Fulton County caps its jail population without expanding alternatives to detention, what happens next? Will cases move faster? Will diversion programs expand? Will pretrial supervision be strengthened? Or will we simply shift the pressure elsewhere in the system? A population cap can be a responsible short-term safety measure. But it cannot substitute for a broader strategy that addresses front-end drivers of incarceration.

We should be asking: Why are people charged with low-level, nonviolent offenses still sitting in jail for weeks or months?

How can court processes be streamlined so cases do not languish?

What investments in community-based treatment and housing would reduce the number of people cycling in and out of jail?

How do we ensure detention officers are paid trained, and supported in a way that makes this career sustainable? This is not about being “soft” on crime. It is about being smart about safety. Collaboration and courage will avoid reactive solutions When jails are overcrowded and understaffed, everyone loses. Officers work in dangerous conditions. Taxpayers shoulder the cost of lawsuits and federal oversight. Families are destabilized. And public trust erodes. True reform requires collaboration between judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, county commissioners and community leaders. It requires political courage to move beyond reactive solutions and confront the systemic incentives that keep jail beds full.