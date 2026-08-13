How Georgia can ensure its economic security and continue competing globally

Aerial photo shows a new $134 million inland port, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Gainesville. Without data centers, Georgia ports don’t have the tools they need to support the digital infrastructure they rely on each day, says the author. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Competitors like China are working to slow American innovation. Building up digital infrastructure - including data centers - is key.

Competitors like China are working to slow American innovation. Building up digital infrastructure - including data centers - is key.

Georgia has built one of America’s strongest business climates by doing what our state does best: thinking long term, mobilizing quickly, investing in people and welcoming the industries of the future.

In Georgia, advanced manufacturing, logistics, fintech, cybersecurity, life sciences, electric mobility, agricultural technology and artificial intelligence are not abstract ideas.

They are jobs, payrolls, research partnerships, new companies and opportunities for families in every corner of our state.

But past success doesn’t guarantee continued leadership and Georgia’s economic future is being contested right now.

Not in a distant policy debate in Washington, or a boardroom overseas, but here in our communities, inside our small businesses and in the infrastructure that determines whether Georgia leads the next economy or watches it move elsewhere.