Opinion Georgia must stop risky medicine before more patients are harmed Georgia has a choice: Either lead in patient failure or lead in patient protections. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels)

By AJC Editorial Board 16 minutes ago Share

Doctors intentionally setting up shop in Georgia to dispense millions of dollars’ worth of unproven, sometimes dangerous treatments. Unlicensed people donning white coats and stethoscopes, preaching wellness, miracle cures and hope. Unaccredited online sites swiftly credentialing so-called specialists in high-risk fields. An overwhelmed, underfunded state medical board that’s failed to rein in medical charlatans and self-promoters, even when they’re proved fraudulent. RELATED Editorial: Our Yellowstone: A heroic deal to save the Okefenokee An AJC investigation has revealed a litany of alternative-medicine businesses in Georgia that appear to be operating unlawfully by calling themselves MDs, doctors or “naturopathic physicians” and claiming to diagnose and treat disease.

These businesses thrive amid the backdrop of the nation’s Health and Human Services secretary, who stifles science, spreads misinformation and minimizes health risks facing Americans. That tone is only amplified by social media, where users are inundated by wellness influencers peddling too-good-to-be-true, one-size-fits-all quick fixes to long-standing ailments. Loading... Peach State created a framework but failed to deliver Alternative medicine businesses thrive in Georgia amid the backdrop of the nation’s Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who stifles science, spreads misinformation and minimizes health risks facing Americans. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC | Source: Pexels, Getty) Amid the national climate increasingly tolerant of unproven therapies, Georgia has emerged as a safe harbor for risky medicine that often leaves patients with drained savings, empty-handed for answers and, in some cases, even physically harmed by providers operating outside the law and the standard of care.

Where other states have warned against the experimental and harmful alternative medicine, such as chelation or stem cell therapies as cure-alls, established guardrails around alternative medicine and disciplined unlawful practitioners, Georgia has all but rolled out the welcome mat by failing to protect the public interest against false claims and bad actors.

What’s worse — Georgia actually has the tools to empower patients trying to navigate their medical decisions and find physicians who can help them find answers. They just don’t work right. Decades ago, the state passed legislation that would allow patients to verify crucial information, including physician credentials, their hospital privileges and disciplinary action on the Georgia Composite Medical Board’s website. Later, the law added the ability to check whether a physician had malpractice insurance. Yet, as the AJC’s investigative team found, the information on the site is widely outdated, missing or inaccurate — leaving patients unarmed as they navigate a sea of providers promising answers. It allows a business model built around vulnerable patients to thrive. And the Make America Healthy Again mantra that’s taken hold of federal leadership has not only normalized attacks on conventional medicine but also fueled the exploitation of patients in need of answers. Georgia has a choice: Either lead in patient failure or lead in patient protections.

RELATED Editorial: MARTA must do better. Bring in new leadership and stop misleading the public. For too long, state leaders have left the agency meant to protect patients underfunded, understaffed and underpowered. Right now, Georgia ranks next to last when it comes to disciplining doctors, meting out serious consequences in fewer than 2% of cases that appear before the state medical board. Doctors with multiple malpractice payouts are allowed to continue practicing without restrictions. In one case, a dermatologist who received a disciplinary order in North Carolina for wrongfully operating on a 13-year-old boy, faced federal charges of improperly billing federal health programs and was reprimanded in Tennessee and ordered ethics training, still has a clean licensing profile in Georgia. It’s a bureaucratic failure that can destroy lives, from severe financial exploitation to patients being harmed. In another case, an emergency room doctor claiming to be “board certified” in regenerative medicine opened a medical spa that promised all manner of stem cell treatments — after two days of hands-on training and a few days of in-class instruction.

Doris Tyler, who said in a lawsuit that a stem cell treatment she underwent to help with macular degeneration caused her to go blind, sits in her Hendersonville, Tennessee, music room next to her wedding dress from 64 years ago. “The worst thing about being blind is I can’t see my husband, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren," Tyler said in May. (John Partipilo for the AJC) A patient approached her seeking a treatment for macular degeneration, a progressive eye disease that has no cure. The board certification claim was false, and the stem cell treatment the patient received was not FDA-approved and carried severe, known risks. After spending thousands of dollars on the hope of restoring her vision, the patient wound up blind. Several families told the AJC that they sought alternative care because they were in desperate need for answers. The providers, they said, left them with regret. How Georgia can fix the problems Jason S. Jones (left), executive director of the Georgia Composite Medical Board, and Kathryn Cheek, board chair, participate in the medicial board’s monthly meeting in November. The Georgia Composite Medical Board protects public health by overseeing the licensing and regulation of healthcare professionals in the state. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) Here’s the good news: Georgia already has the framework to fix what’s broken. It just needs to make it a legislative priority.

First, lawmakers must properly fund the state medical board and stop claiming the money the board makes off licensing fees, which instead it can use to pay for its operations and hire staff that can enforce regulations and take disciplinary actions against doctors operating illegally. The board’s relatively new executive director is a strong leader who wants to do more to protect the public and has a plan ready to quickly investigate complaints and monitor clinics across Georgia. Proper staffing would also allow the board to keep its site up to date on the status of doctors operating in the state. That’s a key step in ensuring patients are informed about the expertise in care they may receive. RELATED Editorial: NW Georgia has long lived with forever chemicals. Now comes the reckoning. Next, align with other states that are effectively protecting patients. As just a snapshot: Texas requires providers to warn patients about alternative medicine — from peptide treatments to stem cells — that falls outside of conventional medical standards. Alabama and Mississippi have aggressively investigated unlawful IV therapy clinics and blocked violators from providing risky medications. Ohio disciplines doctors at a rate five times higher than Georgia.