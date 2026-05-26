Take his statement about not caring about Americans’ financial situation — he said to Fox News, “That’s a perfect statement. I would make it again.” He doubles down because he can never admit to being wrong. Better yet, just blame Joe Biden because Trump toadies know this drill.

The AJC also discussed his change of position on vaping because this industry now provides him financial support — caving to industry over our health. Shall we call this the “Trump Two-Step?”

Trump’s threats and intimidation approach is nicely satirized by Mike Luckovich’s cartoon on Trump’s threat to Iran: Open the Straits or I will do what I am doing to Americans. However, TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) Trump doesn’t back down on his assault on the health and finances of the average American. Trump’s favorite game is to break the rules and the law without asking for forgiveness: just lie, make excuses, claim presidential prerogative, or do the Trump ‘Two-step.’

In AJC coverage of his China trip, Trump’s fawning flattery to facilitate a deal didn’t seem to work with Xi Jinping, but Trump will project a win out there somewhere. Who is he kidding?