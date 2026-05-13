Trump unlikely to admit mistake with Iran
In 1776, Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” We, the people, are confronted with perilous times 250 years later.
Trump unlikely to admit mistake with Iran
In 1776, Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” We, the people, are confronted with perilous times 250 years later.
Our president unilaterally, without consulting Congress or our allies, has taken our nation on what the president calls a “little expedition” in Iran. Currently, negotiations to end the conflict are at a stalemate. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Gasoline prices rise daily.
From the various messages and posts coming out of the White House, Iran and Pakistan, no one, other than the president, can know the real status of the situation, if he knows. President Donald Trump is apparently hoping economic pressure will force Iran to capitulate. The various messages coming out of Iran indicate those in power intend to survive and not capitulate. Pakistan tries to mediate.
This impasse poses existential threats. The governing theocratic regime in Iran is not likely to capitulate to those it deems to be the “Great Satan.” Trump never admits a mistake or loss and is unlikely to do so here.
If Iran does not blink, what does Trump do next? Buckle up!
ANTHONY L. “TONY” COCHRAN, ATLANTA
Make electoral districts impartial by law
It is time for a new U.S. constitutional amendment.
Electoral districts for the House of Representatives and for any other federal, state or local legislative bodies shall be drawn in a manner that is impartial, non-discriminatory and in accordance with geographically contiguous and compact criteria, while respecting natural boundaries and communities of interest as much as practicable.
Congress shall have the power to enforce and implement this article by appropriate legislation, including the establishment of standards and oversight mechanisms, consistent with the provisions outlined in this section.
ROBERT WITTENSTEIN, DUNWOODY
Looking for fraud in all the wrong places
I read with interest about the Justice Department now seeking personal data on all of Fulton County’s election workers, including volunteers. Kash Patel says the Justice Department has evidence of election fraud.
Does that evidence include Trump pressuring multiple secretaries of state to change their vote counts? Does it include Trump making continuous, unsubstantiated claims about millions of illegals voting in California? Does it include lining up a slate of “alternative” electors and pressuring Mike Pence to use those electoral votes? Does it include Trump fomenting an insurrection against the United States Congress to change their electoral vote count?
I’d say you’re looking in the wrong place for election fraud, Kash. You might want to look at your boss.
DON DURFEE, ATLANTA
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