In 1776, Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” We, the people, are confronted with perilous times 250 years later.

Our president unilaterally, without consulting Congress or our allies, has taken our nation on what the president calls a “little expedition” in Iran. Currently, negotiations to end the conflict are at a stalemate. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Gasoline prices rise daily.

From the various messages and posts coming out of the White House, Iran and Pakistan, no one, other than the president, can know the real status of the situation, if he knows. President Donald Trump is apparently hoping economic pressure will force Iran to capitulate. The various messages coming out of Iran indicate those in power intend to survive and not capitulate. Pakistan tries to mediate.

This impasse poses existential threats. The governing theocratic regime in Iran is not likely to capitulate to those it deems to be the “Great Satan.” Trump never admits a mistake or loss and is unlikely to do so here.

If Iran does not blink, what does Trump do next? Buckle up!