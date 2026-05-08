I read today of President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to destroy our democracy. His lackey, FBI Director Kash Patel, has subpoenaed the personal information of election workers to “investigate fraud” in the 2020 election.

This misuse of power tells you all you need to know about his character. Fortunately for us, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp had the courage to refuse Trump’s demand to “find” 11,780 votes for him and invalidate my vote.

This is a blatant effort to use election workers’ personal information and presidential power to make miserable the lives of election workers like the mother and daughter Fulton election workers he tried to destroy in 2020 and discourage voting in an area he knows doesn’t uniformly support his actions.

Three audits in Georgia and over 60 U.S. court cases affirm that there were vanishingly small instances of honest mistakes but no fraud except Trump’s lies and harassment. Trump has stated and believes, like other would-be and real dictators, that if you repeat a lie enough, it becomes the truth. Often, it seems he believes his own lies.

Why won’t our top state leaders, who stood up to false claims of rigged 2020 elections, stand up and defend the 3,000 Georgians who worked Fulton County’s polls? These people work long days to secure free and fair elections for less than minimum wage, in most cases.

Candidates for governor and secretary of state who are striving to distinguish themselves should protect poll workers and defend free and fair elections, especially since they have already accepted that Trump lost Georgia by slightly less than 12,000 votes.

Kemp stood up to the false claims. Raffensperger penned a book (“Integrity Counts”) based on his personal account and launched his gubernatorial campaign. Attorney General Chris Carr wants our votes to become governor. Gabriel Sterling hopes to be our next secretary of state. There are others, including incumbents who hope for reelection. Where are they, as Fulton poll workers and taxpayers, while Fulton poll workers and taxpayers are thrown to the lions?

Poll workers are private citizens, now vilified as a whole by federal agents hoping to score brownie points with a man lying to all of us — he is suing all of us because his tax records, which he promised to release when running for office, were “leaked.”

Fulton County citizens as a whole, Georgians, all — none of us need to foot this bill for the Justice Department and the executive branch. Taking some deterrent action would be way more valuable as a character reference than any income tax refund.