Too many Americans can’t get mental health treatment. Georgia can do better.

According to a new report by the mental health advocacy organization Inseparable, Georgia only meets 45% of its mental health workforce needs. Pictured is a social worker from the homeless outreach group InTown Cares helping residents of Atlanta's Cooper Street encampment in 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Peach State budget made new and valuable investments. Lawmakers can go further and put actionable solutions in place.

Peach State budget made new and valuable investments. Lawmakers can go further and put actionable solutions in place.

It’s the therapist you started seeing after you moved and your anxiety worsened. It’s the support group your mom went to after your dad died. It’s the meeting that your brother went to when he started drinking again. It’s the phone number your friend called when she felt hopeless, or worse.

Mental health care includes services, treatments and support systems that help people struggling with their mental, emotional or psychological health. And for millions across the country, it’s a lifeline.

That’s why it’s devastating that nearly half of people who need mental health care cannot get it and 80% of people with substance use disorder go without care, according to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

One reason: There aren’t enough providers available.

The mental health workforce shortage in our state is long-standing and significant. According to a new report by the mental health advocacy organization Inseparable, Georgia only meets 45% of our mental health workforce needs, which means that hospitals, community health centers and crisis care facilities across the state are understaffed and millions of people who need mental health care are left out in the cold.