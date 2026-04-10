Opinion Readers write Against Trump’s threat to destroy a nation and where his war on Iran went wrong. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

22 minutes ago Share

President’s threat to Iran defames our nation “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” — President Donald Trump about Iran, Truth Social, April 7.

We have to say no — a loud, resounding and unequivocal no! No, we are not a nation that commits genocide. No, we are not a nation that will use its resources to cause a whole civilization to die. No! Words matter, and to think that the man who holds the same office as the likes of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln would so defile and defame our nation by threatening to destroy Iran is beyond belief. We have put up with an unbelievable amount of garbage coming from the mouth of this man. Trump has spewed hate, discontent, vengeance and anger for 10 years, but this is the final straw. He may feel totally unrestrained by the laws of this land, the world or common decency, but he is not. There must be accountability for this horrific threat, and it must be swift and sure.

Congress must act immediately. Impeach him. Apply the 25th Amendment. Remove him from office, however it can be done. He has gone beyond being an embarrassment to being a festering sore on our national identity. If we let this slide, America becomes as bad as he is — and that is very horrible indeed.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, ATLANTA Trump’s poorly planned war is on the ropes Trump came into office this go-around in a whirlwind of promises. He won overwhelmingly, as a majority of Americans approved of his promise to close the border, lower prices and stay out of wars. He did close the border. Prices on some food items were starting to come down as gas prices went down, thanks to Trump’s increase in domestic oil production. Then Trump became delusional, in my opinion. He thought what had worked for him as a real estate developer could work for him as president. The art of the deal, talk tough and, in the case of Iran, he could ask for their unconditional surrender in hopes of stopping them from getting nuclear weapons — or at least open the Strait of Hormuz.