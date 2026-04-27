There’s something that has been bothering me about all the controversy over how Georgians vote. People seem to think something nefarious is going on with how Dominion voting machines work, QR codes on printed ballots, counting machines not being accurate, and so on.

Does anyone actually look at their ballot after it is printed to ensure that it reflects their choices? Every time I’ve voted using the Dominion voting system, I review the printed ballot before placing it into the tabulator. QR codes are for the machine’s benefit; my selections are plainly printed on the ballot. If there is a problem, I can ask a poll worker for assistance before casting my ballot.

In the event of a recount, those selections will still be there. Ballots are required to be retained for at least two years. And the way they are printed would easily reveal any alterations to the ballot.

Too many people are seizing on uncertainty because they won’t accept that their candidate didn’t win an election. Instead, they want to go back to systems that have proved to generate issues because of erroneous marks or not filling in a bubble properly, and introducing uncertainty in interpretations by those doing the counting.

Bottom line is that they want everyone to think as they do and do as they say for their own personal benefit. That isn’t why we hold elections.