Opinion Readers write Believing supporters of the other party are evil is a no-win situation, and PFAS laws are accelerating but not in Georgia. Our readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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If Democrats are evil, then we can’t get along If you want an answer to why things are the way they are politically, if you want an explanation seeking understanding of the motivations of the extreme right wing in this country, look no further than a recent quote highlighted in the AJC.

A Fulton County commissioner, an elected official, Bridget Thorne, said, “(Democrats) come to kill, steal and destroy.” in “At ‘Women for Burt Jones,’ loyalty to Trump and talk of the 2020 election,” April 1. The saddest part of this quote is that she is not alone in this belief. Way too many extremists and uninformed actually believe that all Democrats are evil, the devil. The sole purveyor of all that is bad in the U.S. This belief makes their decisions easy, understanding simple and counteractions acceptable. Problem is, well … you know. This all started with Newt Gingrich, who took a page from Richard Nixon and wrote, literally, a book on it. With this belief and attitude, this country cannot be governed or reach compromises, and its people cannot get along. Therefore, looking for solutions is a waste of time.

Until this segment of the population realizes they are being manipulated, things will continue to be the “same old, same old.”

STEVE ANTHONY, ATLANTA PFAS regulations accelerate across U.S. and Europe This month, federal and state regulators intensified efforts to address PFAS (forever chemicals) and other emerging drinking water contaminants. The Environmental Protection Agency released a draft of the sixth Contaminant Candidate List identifying PFAS, microplastics and pharmaceuticals as priority groups for potential future regulation under the Safe Drinking Water Act. States are also taking action. New Jersey enacted a 2028 ban on intentionally added PFAS in key consumer products, targeting upstream sources of contamination. Georgia has taken a different path, with lawmakers reviving House Bill 211, the PFAS Receiver Shield Act, which would limit liability for industries that use or handle PFAS while complying with state and federal rules. The proposal follows years of litigation, including a $100 million settlement in Rome to support PFAS drinking water treatment.