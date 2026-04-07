Opinion Iranian people don’t want war. They want peace and freedom. The future of the nation will not be decided by outside powers. It will be determined by its people, who have paid a heavy price. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC | Source: Getty, Pexels)

By Batool Zamani – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 19 minutes ago Share

While headlines focus on war and political strategy, one reality is often overlooked: The Iranian people want peace. They want freedom and the right to decide their own future.

RELATED Opinion: Consider Iran opposition call for democracy through Atlanta civil rights lens Even during times of war, the government’s primary focus is not external threats, but its own population, especially the organized and legitimate resistance inside Iran, along with a growing and determined population demanding change.

That is because the demand for change is not only widespread, but organized. Iran is not a passive nation waiting for change Recent reports have described coordinated activities in Tehran involving networks linked to organized opposition groups. Despite arrests and casualties, these developments point to a persistent and structured resistance operating inside the country. Iran is not a passive nation waiting for change from the outside. Its people are actively engaged in shaping their future. There is also a vision for what comes next. The National Council of Resistance of Iran has outlined a road map for democratic transition. At its core is Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, which calls for free elections, separation of religion and state, gender equality, minority rights, abolition of the death penalty and a non-nuclear Iran at peace with the world.

It also proposes a provisional government limited to six months, tasked solely with organizing free and fair elections for a constituent assembly. That body would then draft a new constitution and transfer power to representatives chosen by the Iranian people. As someone who has spent decades advocating for democracy, I have seen how deeply this struggle affects families. Many in the Iranian-American community carry these experiences every day. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC The future of Iran will not be decided by outside powers. It will be determined by its people, a nation that has paid a heavy price, with tens of thousands executed over decades of repression, and countless protesters killed for demanding change. And the cycle continues. Executions are still being carried out, including those reported since March 30. Yet the people of Iran do not step back. Because this is ultimately about one thing: a nation determined to reclaim its destiny, to secure peace and freedom, and to place its future in its own hands. That future is neither a return to monarchy nor a continuation of religious dictatorship. It is a clear rejection of all forms of authoritarian rule and a firm commitment to a democratic republic chosen by the people of Iran.