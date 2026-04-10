Opinion $600K alleged theft at the High Museum of Art: Where was the accountability? Woodruff Arts Center needs to explain how controls failed for years and how donors can be assured safeguards are now stronger. Atlanta institutions like the Woodruff Arts Center probably wouldn’t exist today without the support of corporate philanthropists who championed causes and donated millions to make them possible. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Heather Infantry – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 19 minutes ago Share

As someone who has worked in Atlanta’s nonprofit community for nearly three decades and taken great care in stewarding donor dollars with integrity, I do not raise governance concerns lightly. Fundraising in this city requires trust and transparency. When that trust is shaken at one of our most prominent arts institutions, it affects the broader ecosystem in which all of us operate.

The reported $600,000 allegedly stolen by a senior leader at the High Museum of Art is being framed as an unfortunate personnel matter. It is not. It is a governance issue that warrants serious scrutiny. RELATED Opinion: Georgia nonprofits deserve to be paid what they’re owed by the state According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brady Lum, who served as chief operating officer of the High Museum, resigned on Dec. 9 after an external review found $600,000 misappropriated over three to four years. Leadership at the Woodruff Arts Center has stated operations will not be affected. That reassurance does not address the central question: How did financial irregularities continue for multiple fiscal years inside our region’s flagship cultural institution? This is not simply about individual wrongdoing. It is about whether checks and balances did their job.

Were the safeguards real or procedural? Heather Infantry is a longtime Atlanta arts advocate and CEO of Giving Gap. (Courtesy) The High Museum is part of the Woodruff Arts Center, which also includes the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Alliance Theatre. Governance includes CEO Hala Moddelmog, CFO Brian Walley, board Chair Kathy Waller, audit Chair Kevin Kelly of PwC and treasurer/finance Chair Barry McCarthy. This layered structure is meant to provide oversight at multiple levels. When misconduct spans several years, it is reasonable to ask how these layers functioned in practice. This is not an allegation. It is a call to examine if safeguards were real or merely procedural. History makes that examination more urgent. From 2005 to 2012, Ralph Clark, then director of facilities at Woodruff Arts Center, embezzled $1.1 million during the tenure of then-CEO Virginia Hepner (Clark pleaded guilty in 2013). Now, another financial breach has occurred within the same institutional umbrella. Two separate cases. Two extended periods before detection. These facts raise legitimate questions about the strength and effectiveness of internal controls. The High Museum is part of the Woodruff Arts Center, which also includes the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Alliance Theatre. Governance includes CEO Hala Moddelmog, CFO Brian Walley, board Chair Kathy Waller, audit Chair Kevin Kelly of PwC and treasurer/finance Chair Barry McCarthy. This layered structure is meant to provide oversight at multiple levels. When misconduct spans several years, it is reasonable to ask how these layers functioned in practice. This is not an allegation. It is a call to examine if safeguards were real or merely procedural. History makes that examination more urgent. From 2005 to 2012, Ralph Clark, then director of facilities at Woodruff Arts Center, embezzled $1.1 million during the tenure of then-CEO Virginia Hepner (Clark pleaded guilty in 2013). Now, another financial breach has occurred within the same institutional umbrella. Two separate cases. Two extended periods before detection. These facts raise legitimate questions about the strength and effectiveness of internal controls.

According to Woodruff’s audited financial statements for the year ending May 31, 2025, the High Museum reported $30.8 million in total revenue, including $13.47 million in support from individuals, corporations and foundations. Using those figures, $600,000 equals 4.45% of the total support revenue, more than 10% in individual giving, roughly 17% in corporate support and nearly one-third in foundation support. RELATED Plazas: ‘Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn’ still explains Atlanta 30 years later Arts donor confidence is fragile Although Woodruff maintains stability, a loss at that level is significant for any nonprofit. The organization has engaged forensic and legal counsel, notified donors, referred the matter for federal investigation and is pursuing restitution. Those steps are necessary and appropriate. They are also costly, and they do not explain how controls failed for years or how donors can be assured safeguards are now stronger. Contributors expect their support to advance mission-driven programming and service, not investigations tied to governance failures. The most recent Form 990 reports that High Museum Director Randall Suffolk’s total compensation was $777,887.

Compensation at that level carries heightened fiduciary expectations. Strong internal controls, regular financial review and active board engagement are fundamental responsibilities at that scale. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC Atlanta’s arts community operates in a challenging funding environment. Donor confidence is fragile. When governance failures surface at major institutions, the ripple effect extends beyond their walls. Large institutions often point to governance depth and operational sophistication as measures of strength. If scale is evidence of stability, then scale must also mean faster detection, stronger controls and full transparency when failures occur. This moment is not simply about one executive. It is about systems. It is about oversight. It is about accountability.