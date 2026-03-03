Opinion Readers write What about employers who hire immigrants without proper documentation? Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Employers of undocumented escape scrutiny The ongoing national crisis regarding how Immigration and Customs Enforcement goes about enforcing its mandate spurs a burning question as to why there are no corresponding investigations of the employers who hired so-called illegal and therefore criminal immigrants.

How is it that there is no scrutiny toward the companies hiring these folks? The common refrain about the enforcement effort is that, despite having no criminal record, the undocumented immigrants are still defined as criminals because of crossing our border illegally. With that hypersensitive definition of “criminality” in mind, wouldn’t it follow that there are likely thousands of employers who knowingly hired these workers? E-Verify is a voluntary federal program. Many states do not require it, and employers often shield their liability through the use of contractors. If we are ever able to reform the immigration process, we should apply equal standards to the companies that have benefited greatly from a cheap and reliable workforce. RODGER BURGESS, ATLANTA Can FBI be trusted with Fulton election results?

I am confident that the Fulton County election results are accurate. I am equally sure that no evidence of wrongdoing or error will be found that changes the results of the 2020 election.

But what if the FBI finds errors or fraud? Do we trust the FBI, or do we need an independent third party to validate results? What happens then? Does Donald Trump get credit for those four years and remain president until 2032? Do we simply acknowledge that the president is right and move on? Should we trust the 2024 results? I hope the AJC will ask brighter minds than mine what happens ‘if.’ BOB ROSEN, DUNWOODY Trump’s ‘Bizarro World’ makes no sense What am I missing? The president wants to bomb Iran because they killed thousands of protesters, but he did nothing when ICE killed protesters here.