opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Carbon tax would help with debt and environment I appreciated Carolyn Bourdeaux’s sobering look at America’s fiscal health, “U.S. is headed for a debt spiral at this rate. Iran war makes things worse.” (AJC March 16). While there is no easy way to address a debt now exceeding $112,000 per person, one practical step is a price on pollution, particularly carbon.

A well-designed price on carbon can reduce the pollution we don’t want while collecting revenue we clearly need to remain solvent. It would also push businesses toward cleaner energy, reduce reliance on foreign oil, improve air and water quality and help mitigate costly climate risks. Congress should begin serious work on this immediately. If we are going to stabilize our finances, putting a price on the pollution that harms us is a good place to start. EMILY KAMINSKI, ALPHARETTA Fossil fuel dependence is a dangerous gamble

There’s just this reality, understandably ignored by folks who rely on old, familiar conveniences like gasoline, that ultimately, burning fuels to transport, cook and heat is far more costly and inconvenient.

Once the fossil fuel infrastructure is replaced by an assortment of zero-emission power, per-unit power costs will go down and be widely accessible. It’s best for nations to invest in zero-emission futures and reduce the power leverage of rogue nations like Iran and Russia over world citizens. The world will be safer in many ways when family energy budgets are more affordable. BOB JAMES, ATLANTA No reason for gas prices to go up every day It seems to me we are paying increases in gas prices in advance for the volatility of oil prices.

Until the underground tanks need refilling, why do the stations charge us for gas that the companies have already paid the wholesaler? Why the price increase from Monday to Tuesday, etc., from the same underground tank? When the underground gas tanks need refilling, then I can understand necessary price adjustments. Can someone explain this? PETER S. TRAGER, SANDY SPRINGS Republicans are the ones stopping TSA paychecks Democrats have proposed funding the TSA, the Coast Guard and FEMA several times. It could pass with unanimous consent, but because Republicans won’t budge on removing ICE funding from the bill, they are the ones stopping the TSA from getting paid. So, put the blame where it belongs.