opinion Readers write AJC readers write about Georgia’s housing shortage, the congressional shutdown and global warming. (AJC File)

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Don’t blame landlords for Georgia’s housing shortage Georgia’s housing market has been plagued by skyrocketing prices and intense competition, making the elusive “American dream” virtually unattainable for average Georgia residents.

As a resident of metro Atlanta, I see firsthand how rising costs and limited housing supply are making it harder to find stable homes. The real problem is obvious: We simply do not have enough homes. We should be welcoming solutions that expand options for Georgia renters and future homeowners, but, instead, some lawmakers have chosen to place blame on professional housing managers. In turn, they are targeting rental options that offer teachers, nurses and families a stable place to live as they work toward homeownership. In communities across the state, professional housing managers purchase a limited number of homes, renovate them and rent them at attainable rates to families seeking quality housing. This has become an increasingly popular option, particularly among young families and older residents. Professional housing managers are not undermining the American dream — they are helping keep it within reach. With interest rates still high and affordable starter homes in short supply, quality rental housing is providing a valuable steppingstone for families who are not yet in a position to buy. RIVERS BRANHAM, ATLANTA

Thousands hurt by congressional shutdown

To most of us, it doesn’t appear that our Congress gets much accomplished. When one side doesn’t get their way, and they decide to “take their baseball and go home,” it’s like watching 8-year-olds on the playground. To shut down portions of our government over their lack of negotiation doesn’t hurt them, but it sure hurts thousands of other people and then has a ripple effect for all of us. The current shutdown, which is blocking Department of Homeland Security funding, is resulting in lengthy TSA delays, compromised immigration enforcement, and a potential impact on Coast Guard search-and-rescue and other law enforcement duties. In the current environment with drug trafficking focus and the conflict with Iran, it’s critical that we be at our best at our borders and alert to criminal activity within our borders. Stop the games and learn to work together. GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO Global warming picks up pace