opinion Rabbi on recent antisemitic attacks: A synagogue is more than a synagogue An attack on a synagogue is not only an attack on Jews but also an attempt to intimidate an institution that contributes to the public life of the city. Police officers and firefighters at the scene where a driver rammed a truck into Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., March 12, 2026. (Sarah Rice/The New York Times)

By Bradley G. Levenberg – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

In the last few days alone, synagogues in Michigan, Belgium, Norway, and the Netherlands have been targeted in antisemitic attacks. Equally alarming are the findings shared in the American Jewish Committee’s State of Antisemitism in America in 2025 Report, that 86% of American Jews think that antisemitism in the U.S. has increased since Oct. 7, 2023; that 78% feel less safe as a Jewish person in the U.S. because of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and subsequent Israel-Hamas War, and that 28% report that their institutions were targeted by graffiti, threats, or attacks in the last five years.

Each incident has its own facts and local context, but taken together, they deliver a message that Jewish communities recognize immediately: Houses of worship remain vulnerable targets. RELATED Opinion: Antisemitism battle is not for Jews to fight alone. Our allies are essential. When something like this happens, rabbis across the country experience the same quiet sequence of events: congregants begin texting, parents ask whether it is safe to bring their children to religious school, and staff members review security procedures before the next gathering. Thanks to the Jewish Federation and the Secure Community Network, we are immediately in dialogue with local and federal law enforcement and civic leadership. None of this is theoretical. Sadly, it is the practical reality of leading a synagogue today. What often goes unnoticed outside the Jewish community, though, is what a synagogue actually is in the life of a city.

People gather to pray and build community Rabbi Bradley G. Levenberg, Ph.D., is a senior rabbi at Temple Sinai and president of the Atlanta Rabbinical Association. (Courtesy) People imagine a synagogue primarily as a religious space, and it certainly is that. A synagogue is where Jews gather to pray, mourn, celebrate weddings and watch a teenager nervously read from sacred scripture for the first time. Yet in Atlanta, as in many American cities, synagogues also function as civic institutions whose work extends well beyond their membership. On any given week, synagogue buildings host blood drives with local hospitals, collect food for neighborhood pantries, house the homeless and organize volunteers to support refugee resettlement. Clergy gather with Christian and Muslim colleagues to address shared concerns, and community groups use synagogue space for conversations that have nothing to do with theology and everything to do with the well-being of the city. While most people who pass through synagogue doors are Jewish, many who enter, especially during these efforts, are not. People imagine a synagogue primarily as a religious space, and it certainly is that. A synagogue is where Jews gather to pray, mourn, celebrate weddings and watch a teenager nervously read from sacred scripture for the first time. Yet in Atlanta, as in many American cities, synagogues also function as civic institutions whose work extends well beyond their membership. On any given week, synagogue buildings host blood drives with local hospitals, collect food for neighborhood pantries, house the homeless and organize volunteers to support refugee resettlement. Clergy gather with Christian and Muslim colleagues to address shared concerns, and community groups use synagogue space for conversations that have nothing to do with theology and everything to do with the well-being of the city. While most people who pass through synagogue doors are Jewish, many who enter, especially during these efforts, are not.

RELATED Opinion: After antisemitic attacks, Georgia’s Jewish past offers a lesson in belonging They are neighbors who care about the same city and who understand that institutions with different missions often share the same hopes for the communities around them. In that sense, a synagogue is not simply a place where Jews gather; it is one of the many civic spaces where the habits of cooperation and shared responsibility are practiced. Civic life of a city quietly takes place here This is precisely why an attack on a synagogue cannot be understood only as an attack on Jews but also as an attempt to intimidate an institution that contributes to the public life of the city. When someone targets a synagogue, they are striking at a place where people volunteer, where faith leaders meet across traditions, where communities come together to address the needs of their neighbors. The hatred may be directed at Jews, but the damage is aimed at something larger.