On International Women’s Day, encourage girls who want to pursue STEM fields

Michelle Norton (center), volunteer, helps students from Sweetwater Middle School as they work on their remotely operated vehicles during Girls Underwater ROV STEM Camp at Georgia Aquarium on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Sixteen Sweetwater girls took part in the camp during spring break. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

When my two daughters were little, some of their favorite fairy tales featured unicorns. But in the real world, from grade schools to high schools to colleges and even workplaces, there is a type of unicorn that is actually real: girls interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects and careers.

Studies have shown that from elementary grades through high school, girls and boys have similar aptitudes in STEM subjects. But by the time they graduate college, girls are entering STEM professions at a significantly lower rate than boys. RELATED Opinion: Parents play a key role in nurturing their children's healthy news habits As a girl who went into engineering, I fall into the unicorn category. And because engineering is all about problem-solving, I believe the STEM gender gap can be solved. My female peers and I sought to work harder to prove ourselves Ying Gao of Lawrenceville is product applications manager for Heraeus Quartz North America in Buford, Georgia. (Courtesy) The best two places we can start are at home and at school. Growing up in China, two subjects that really interested me were chemistry and engineering. I always saw chemistry as magical. My aunt happened to be a chemical engineering professor, so her advice helped me bring my aspirations into focus. I was also fortunate that my parents were a great source of encouragement. They unconditionally supported my interest in chemical engineering, despite the fact that I would be pursuing a profession where women were underrepresented in the classroom and the workplace. After I earned my undergraduate and master's degrees at Tianjin University, they encouraged me to "get out of my comfort zone" and study abroad. Leaving my comfort zone for Kansas State University actually encompassed 14 time zones and 7,000 miles. I did feel like an outlier because of the men-to-women ratio across the school's engineering programs. While the other female engineering candidates and I were accepted by fellow students and professors, there was this unspoken feeling that you had to work harder to prove to everyone, and yourself, that you belonged. Since completing my Ph.D. studies, I have worked primarily in the telecom fiber industry. I have been fortunate that at the companies I worked at, women in technical roles were not seen or judged by their gender but by their talents and potential. But I discovered that many of my female STEM colleagues shared similar upbringings and perspectives.

Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy made history as the first all-girls middle and high school in Georgia to receive STEM certification from its national accrediting agency. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Early school experiences can have a dramatic impact. Many times, teachers subconsciously called on boys more in the math and sciences classes. Or girls and their parents heard the outdated (and incorrect) stereotype that boys have “natural ability” in STEM subjects. Or a guidance counselor tried to steer them away from a STEM path to a more “traditional” one. These biases can affect a girl’s self-confidence. The subtle, subliminal discouragement can dampen their interests and aspirations. When I became a mother, I became acutely aware of the importance of encouragement for my daughters at home and at school. My advice to parents is to be open-minded to your daughter’s interests and talents, which are constantly evolving and changing. RELATED Opinion: Why Atlanta Hawks should cancel promotional night with Magic City Engineering involves a lot of “trial and error,” and the same can be said for a girl’s education and eventual career path. My parents exposed me to a wide range of things because they truly believed it was important for me to discover for myself what I could become passionate about. I have done the same thing with my daughters. I try to encourage their interests, to try new things and instill a “no limits” mindset. And to prepare them for the realities that they may have to work harder to gain respect and acceptance.