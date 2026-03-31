Children are succumbing to tech addiction. Georgia has a bipartisan solution.

In Los Angeles, Lori Schott (center) is embraced as she holds a photo of her daughter, Annalee Schott, after the verdict in a landmark trial over whether social media platforms deliberately addict and harm children on March 25. (William Liang/AP)

In New Mexico just the day before, Meta was found to have concealed child sexual exploitation on its platforms, knowingly harming children.

On March 25, a California jury found both Meta and YouTube intentionally built addictive products that resulted in the mental distress of a 20-year old plaintiff known as Kaley, also identified as K.G.M .

Legislators, technology companies and the public have watched these cases carefully, as they are considered bellwethers of how juries will respond to further challenges.

I believe we are seeing a seismic shift in accountability for the tech industry — and it can’t come soon enough for Georgia’s children.

As a co-chair of the bipartisan Georgia Senate “Impact of Social Media and Artificial Intelligence on Children and Privacy Platform Protection” Study Committee, I heard firsthand from parents who lost children to suicide and who stated with certainty their child’s suicide was tied to social media use.

One father, whose son Manny recently left for his first year of college, told us how Manny struggled with social media addiction, writing class papers on the effects of social media on kids’ brains and on how addictive the platforms are. Yet, even as he was writing these papers, Manny struggled. He watched 15 hours of TikTok videos on the very day he died by suicide. Manny wanted to stop, but he couldn’t.