As a domestic violence survivor who remarried, SAVE Act harms women like me

I should not have to assemble decades of paperwork or pay expensive fees just to exercise my right to vote.

I should not have to assemble decades of paperwork or pay expensive fees just to exercise my right to vote.

By Kimberly Brusk – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Kimberly Brusk – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

I am a U.S. citizen. I am a voter. I vote in every election.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act threatens my right to vote.

I was born in Michigan. My Michigan birth certificate has my father’s last name — this is my maiden name (Kimberly Crocker).

I married my first husband and took his name (Kimberly Ellis). I divorced because of domestic and gun violence, and returned to my maiden name (Kimberly Crocker).

I moved to Georgia more than 17 years ago.

Fifteen years ago, I married my second husband and took his last name (Kimberly Brusk).