opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the election process, stolen election claims and sportsmanship at the Olympics. (AJC File)

22 minutes ago link copied

Do not blindly trust election process; verify too During logic and accuracy testing at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, I stood as an observer: 25 yards from the machines being tested. I could technically “observe,” but I couldn’t verify anything. That’s transparency theater, not election integrity.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes and former Sen. Saxby Chambliss recently urged Georgians not to relitigate 2020 — a goal I share. But their message leans too heavily on blind trust rather than former President Ronald Reagan’s principle: trust, but verify. I’ve served as a poll worker, deputy registrar, poll watcher and hub observer. At precincts, bipartisan observation is real and meaningful. At the hub, observers are too often positioned where verification is impossible. State Rep. Saira Draper’s earlier comments represented the opposite extreme — blind distrust, suggesting whoever controls Fulton controls statewide outcomes. Barnes and Chambliss lean toward blind trust. Both positions miss the same truth: durable confidence comes from transparent systems that neither party has to take on faith. The FBI investigation focuses on assessing intent behind known failures — not relitigating outcomes. That’s precisely where verification, not blind trust or suspicion, matters most.

If Georgia wants elections treated as civic infrastructure, we should follow Reagan’s standard: trust, but verify.

PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA Stolen election claims paves way for GOP in 2026 No sane person, and that includes President Donald Trump, believes the 2020 election was stolen — or that the epicenter of the theft was Fulton County. What they do believe is that the votes of people in Fulton County shouldn’t count, that theirs is the higher purpose and that if they can kick up enough dust, it will lay the groundwork for them to steal the election in 2026 and beyond. They loathe small “d” democracy, they believe in hierarchy, authoritarianism and rule by an anointed few, and, above all, that God is on their side. For some reason, the rest of us participate in the charade that those who tenaciously cling to the claim the election was stolen do so in sincerity. Baloney. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN