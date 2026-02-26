Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta CEO: Farewell to the best job I’ve ever had

Jeff Sprecher (left), CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, speaks with Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, during a Rotary Club of Atlanta meeting on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Bostic will retire at the end of February. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Raphael Bostic shares insights from turbulence in the economy to meetings with ordinary Americans about the financial system.

To be sure, it’s been hectic and challenging. I’ve had to worry about virtually everything — and everything has happened:

The past eight years and eight months as president of the Atlanta Fed have been the highlight of my professional career .

People were transparent with me in discussing their businesses and the challenges facing their communities, whether it was young people fleeing small towns for opportunity in big cities or lower-income workers struggling to find transportation to employment centers.

Across the region, I discovered a deep commitment to place. Virtually everyone I met cares about their community and sincerely wants the best for their neighbors.

People I met expressed varied perspectives on the economy and harbored varied concerns. But more important than the differences were the commonalities.

I met business and community leaders and ordinary people across the six states of the Sixth District, from bustling metropolitan areas like Atlanta; Nashville, Tennessee; and Orlando, Florida; to rural pockets and smaller towns like Albany, Georgia; Red Bay, Alabama; and Meridian, Mississippi.

I wrestled with fascinating subject matter every day alongside remarkably smart people devoted to the Federal Reserve’s public mission to support the stability of the nation’s economy and financial system. I never stopped learning.

Raphael Bostic will serve as president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta through the end of February. (Stephen Nowland/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta)

I learned a great deal on those visits, and that information added critical texture to economic data and thus informed my monetary policy positions.

The Fed does not need a caretaker now

So, if the job was so fulfilling, why retire?

It was not an easy call. I started pondering my long-term plans more than two years ago. Looking back further, I arrived to find the Atlanta Fed in good shape. There were things I set out to do in collaboration with an excellent leadership team. Fundamentally, we wanted to make the organization more agile and risk tolerant within the bounds of a central bank that is not — and should not be — a freewheeling band of mavericks.

This evolution extended to monetary policy formulation. We aimed to include more voices in the process, hence the frequent travel. I wanted to help ordinary people better understand what the Fed does and also communicate in tangible ways that we are human and serve them.

We worked to activate in the real world the brilliant research our team has always done via programs like the Advancing Careers for Low-Income Families initiative and data tools such as GDPNow and our Home Ownership Affordability Monitor.

In recent months, I began to sense that my fundamental goals for the institution were being internalized and that if I stayed much longer, I risked settling into the role of caretaker. That is not what the bank needs to continue serving the people of the Sixth District.