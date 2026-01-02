opinion RFK Jr. abandoned mRNA research. It shows unexpected promise against cancer. Policymakers should act now to restore and expand mRNA funding, allowing scientists to test its combinations with immunotherapy. Kofi Smith (left), president and CEO of Atlanta Airlines Terminal Co., unveils a picture of the gold canopy for childhood cancer awareness at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as Dean Crowe, founder and CEO of the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, applauds. (AJC 2019)

The mRNA vaccines that divided a nation may hold unexpected hope for those with cancer, including children fighting the disease. A recent study published by Nature — a journal renowned for groundbreaking, peer-reviewed, high-impact scientific research — reported that when patients with lung cancer or melanoma received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine within 100 days of starting immune checkpoint inhibitors — drugs that help the immune system recognize and attack tumors — their overall survival nearly doubled.

While immune checkpoint inhibitors — a type of immunotherapy — have worked for some patients, many did not respond. The retrospective data suggest that the mRNA vaccine helped these drugs work better by activating the immune system more fully. RELATED Opinion: Fix Georgia’s Medicaid procurement and ensure quality, affordable health care Many medical breakthroughs happen by accident Science often delivers breakthroughs from unexpected directions. Science often delivers breakthroughs from unexpected directions. Penicillin was discovered by accident.

Methotrexate, one of the first chemotherapy drugs, emerged from childhood leukemia research.

Thalidomide, once infamous for birth defects, became a lifesaving therapy for multiple myeloma.

AZT, later known for treating HIV/AIDS, was originally developed as a chemotherapy drug.

Even Viagra began as a heart medicine before changing lives in a very different way.

Recently Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a wind-down of federal mRNA vaccine development projects under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. The decision terminated 22 mRNA research programs, a combined $500 million investment.

Kennedy said the vaccines in these studies "fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu." While his statement focused on respiratory illness, the decision has raised broader concerns that it could discourage or delay mRNA research in areas such as cancer and rare diseases. Scientists worry that signaling a retreat from mRNA innovation, however narrowly defined, could slow progress just as the science is showing extraordinary promise. RELATED Plazas: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs to take responsibility for public health chaos Studies will confirm case for expanding research The last thing we should do is undercut mRNA research for cancer and rare diseases. These programs represent some of the most innovative and hopeful science of our time, and they deserve continued investment. The Department of Defense has long led bold, early-stage science through its Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, which fund discoveries too risky for conventional grants. This is precisely where mRNA–immunotherapy innovation belongs. Instead of retreating, federal agencies should expand support for this science, particularly through the National Institutes of Health and pediatric cancer initiatives like the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative. If the upcoming mRNA–immune checkpoint inhibitor study's findings are confirmed, the case for expanding this research will only grow stronger.