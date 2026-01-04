opinion Readers write AJC readers write about excessive tree cutting, a recent Mike Luckovich cartoon and artificial intelligence. (AJC 2013)

DOT tree cutting increases noise and heat Thank you for the article about the excessive cutting of trees by the Georgia Department of Transportation along Ga. 400, which is also cutting trees along Highway 316 between Lawrenceville and Athens. The increase in traffic noise is deafening and the increase in temperatures will be significant.

Surely there are more thoughtful ways to accommodate our transportation requirements than turning Georgia into a sizzling asphalt parking lot. DONALD EASTMAN, BARROW COUNTY Trump enables one of the world’s worst dictators Mike Luckovich’s recent cartoon labeling President Donald Trump as a “Putin Poodle” was spot on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Trump (during a preemptive call before Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) how upset he is that the Ukrainians supposedly attacked one of his homes. Did Trump ask Putin how many homes his troops have indiscriminately bombed all over Ukraine, killing thousands and rendering tens of thousands homeless? No, again, Trump took Putin’s side, saying the supposed attack was “not good” and made him “very angry.”

I was born in 1950. Every president in my lifetime, Republican and Democrat, opposed Russia, except Trump. Starting with the Truman Doctrine through President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” and Russia is an “evil empire,” there have been 12 presidents in the Oval Office who opposed Russia with consistent foreign policy. But, for some inexplicable reason, Trump repeatedly embraces Putin. Putin is a bad man — there are numerous Russian dissidents who have been murdered under Putin’s regime, e.g., poisoned with radioactive substances. Everyone should ask themselves, why is the current president changing 75 years of foreign policy and enabling one of the world’s worst dictators? ANTHONY L. COCHRAN, ATLANTA AI, misinformation pose global threat

Humanity has long been plagued by men who place profits before people, or the environment, or our shared future. Money is used to override any objection. Years pass before their schemes are shut down, but only after the damage is done. The tobacco companies and the peddlers of opiates are two glaring examples that spring to mind. This is a pattern as old as time. Sometimes, punishment is meted out, to the tune of one-one-thousandth of the profits, perhaps. Always too little too late. Humankind now stands at a crucial point in human history: a perfect storm of profit-generating devastation has formed. Taken together, these four things — algorithmically driven divisiveness, hate speech masquerading as free speech, misinformation and artificial intelligence’s elimination of jobs — pose a threat to societies across the globe. The people of the world need their governments to act now to preserve stability and the possibility of a brighter future. We cannot afford to let the normal pattern play out. The European Union is on the right track, trying to curb hate speech, misinformation and the use of AI. There was a time when the United States would’ve proudly stood with them. JEFF NEELEY, HAMPTON