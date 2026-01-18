Opinion Readers write AJC readers weigh in on eliminating state income tax, immigration and Trump. FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Eliminating income tax is a reelection gimmick None of us likes paying income taxes, but if we want the services, there has to be income somewhere to cover them. Unless there is an acceptable alternative revenue source, things will have to stay the same or go into debt. It is that simple.

Our lieutenant governor and his party’s Senate colleagues are suggesting eliminating the state income tax while not increasing sales taxes, decreasing state services or suggesting a new source of income. Simple math says that is not possible without going into debt. For an individual household, if you decrease your income by half, do not have a new source of income and have to pay the same bills, you will have to go into debt. Their plan sounds lovely on the surface but is irresponsible. It is simply a way to appeal to the voters for reelection, but it cannot be responsibly implemented. SUSAN JOSEPH, ATLANTA Biden administration to blame for immigration travesty

I’m amazed, perplexed, saddened and, yes, angry over the immigration travesty created by the Biden administration and the Democrats.

Their four years of open borders were neither humane nor virtuous; it was virtue signaling and perhaps an attempt to win favor with future voters. The very immigrants they allowed to illegally cross our borders are now justifiably in the crosshairs of law enforcers. Sanctuary cities are now making the same mistake as the Biden administration. In their leadership’s virtue signaling effort at protecting undocumented immigrants, they are putting legal immigrants in harm’s way. Instead of helping law enforcement in rooting out criminal illegal immigrants, the governor of Minnesota and the mayor of Minneapolis have recently, under the pretext of asking citizens to peacefully protest, “stirred the pot” of professional activists and their citizens. These activists, in turn, have caused unrest and have endangered themselves and well-meaning citizens. I blame the Biden administration and the Democrats’ immigration policy and, in doing so, have diminished the value and well-being of legal immigrants now caught up in the pursuit of dangerous criminals. BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL Congress needs to stop Trump’s henchmen

We should be wistful about former President Joe Biden. At least he had a moral compass, a competent staff, and the best economy and respect of the world. His administration worked with Congress to pass legislation on infrastructure, climate and related issues. Now to President Donald Trump or, should I say, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who is running the government and sanctioned by Trump. Per his quotes in news reports: “We live in a world … that is governed by force … by power” and “Trump administration policy to justify American imperialism.” Already a lawless leader and increasingly demented, Trump, getting counsel from a racist and power-mad Miller, is ensuring that America will be a pariah among nations. So what is Trump’s legacy? $8 trillion in tax cuts for the wealthy at a time when our biggest concern should be the national debt.

Paying back support from fossil fuel companies by sacrificing climate change efforts.

Using U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to terrorize immigrant communities through lies about the character of non-white people.

Presiding over an incompetent, destructive, and/or unethical Cabinet (i.e, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney General Pam Bondi, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, etc.). To stop the damage wrought by Miller and his henchmen, we need a Congress that upholds its role to check an out-of-control, power-crazed Miller. This is a crucial voting year.