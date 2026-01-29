Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti lost his life. We must chart a different path.

A drawing of Alex Pretti is displayed at the scene where 37-year-old Pretti was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer over the weekend, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Nurses show ‘radical compassion’ every day and are devoted to saving lives and improving the human condition.

Alex was widely respected as a dedicated professional who cared for veterans at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

On Jan. 24, Alex Pretti — a 37-year-old ICU nurse — lost his life during an incident involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

We join the larger nursing and health care communities in offering our deepest condolences to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues.

As a nurse who has also served veterans, I grieve the loss of a fellow nurse. I also grieve the deeper truth this tragedy reveals: This incident is a growing public health crisis in which fear and chaos can all too swiftly lead to violence and fatalities.

This moment calls on all of us to embody radical compassion — the very qualities nurses exhibit every day.

Three ways to move forward at this time