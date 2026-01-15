opinion

Mike Luckovich: Seamless career change

By
1 hour ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons by Mike Luckovich.

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

The Experiment: An ‘ethically unjustified’ medical study
OPINION

CDC funding hepatitis vaccine study in African nation evokes Tuskegee study

OPINION

Georgia income tax will be eliminated. It’s not a question of if, but when.

OPINION

Democrats can’t just be anti-Trump. They must also put country over party.

Keep Reading

As World Cup nears, 2026 will be a transformational year for MARTA

1h ago

Trump is following former Speaker Newt Gingrich’s hubris-fueled overreach path

1h ago

CDC funding hepatitis vaccine study in African nation evokes Tuskegee study

Featured

Officials outline agendas in annual Eggs & Issues breakfast

Kemp proposes $2B in major highway expansions, $50M homelessness initiative

Inside Centennial Yards: Atlanta’s newest neighborhood and attraction

Metro Atlanta homebuyers are backing out of contracts. Here’s why.